"This dude can’t tell one truth": Fans at odds as LeBron James shuts down Michael Jordan's influence in signing $90,000,000 deal

LeBron James has grown from a generational prospect to the player who has defined a generation in his 22-year NBA career. However, some fans still say that everything James did in his career was to mimic Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, including which apparel company he signed with for his signature shoe line.

In an interview with Pat McAfee on Wednesday's "The Pat McAfee Show," James spoke at length about the inspirations in his career and what drove him to make his decisions. When Jordan's name was mentioned, James admitted that he took a few things from the NBA legend but signed with Nike for an entirely different reason.

James signed a seven-year, $90 million deal with Nike that began his partnership with the brand, which has produced countless shoes in his signature line.

"'He wears No. 23 because of Michael Jordan,' Ok, that's a fact," James said. "'He signed with Nike because of Michael Jordan,' No I didn't. I signed with Nike because they gave me a h*** of a signing bonus and they gave me a seven-year, $90 million contract."

Fans reacted to James' comments, some calling him out for alllegedly lying while others took to his defense. James is already in the "GOAT" debate among NBA fans, with the argument divided mainly between him and Jordan.

"This dude can’t tell one truth huh," one fan posted.

"Reebok was going to pay him more and offered him 10 million at the meeting to not take any more meetings. Yea he did it cause the money," another fan said.

"No one makes themself look worse and worse better than this bozo," a fan tweeted.

Other fans took to James' defense, appreciating his honesty in why he decided to sign with Nike.

"LeBron's candidness about his Nike deal is a refreshing break from the usual narratives. It's a stark reminder that in the world of sports and business, decisions often boil down to cold, hard numbers rather than sentimental stories," one fan commented.

"LeBron dropping truth bombs!," another fan said.

"LeBron is correct," a fan wrote.

LeBron James' career path is far different than Michael Jordan's

While the two superstars will be argued and contrasted by NBA enthusiasts for generations to come, the path that they both took to reach the top of the basketball universe is distinct.

To put it into context, Michael Jordan played his entire professional career with the Chicago Bulls, while LeBron James has played for three teams so far: the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat and the LA Lakers.

James went out of his way to distance himself from Jordan later in his career, changing from No. 23 to No. 6 when he joined the Heat. However, after NBA legend Bill Russell's death in 2023, James returned to No. 23 and has worn the number ever since.

James has said in the past that he is "chasing a ghost from Chicago" in his NBA career, and some argue that he has already surpassed Jordan thanks to the longevity of his career. Regardless of how fans rank them, James and Jordan will always be mentioned when discussing the NBA's all-time greats.

