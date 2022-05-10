"This is about the dumbest s**t I’ve seen in basketball!" - Stephen A. Smith on Al Horford's apparently soft technical foul against Giannis, questions, "What the hell has happened to the NBA?"

Al Horford arguably just played the biggest game of his career, leading the Boston Celtics to an impressive road victory against the Milwaukee Bucks. “Big Al” turned back time with a masterpiece that allowed the Celtics to tie the series and regain home-court advantage.

The Celtics’ starting center had one of the biggest and most impactful plays in Game 4 when he blew by Giannis Antetokounmpo for a rim-rattling dunk. Horford inadvertently hit “The Greek Freak’s” face when he landed, which earned him a technical foul.

ESPN sports anchor Stephen A. Smith, like many on social media, minced no words lambasting the call:

“This is about the dumbest S&@$ I’ve seen in basketball. So Al Horford drives in for a dunk on @Giannis_An34 and comes down with his left arm accidentally on @Giannis_An34 face, and THAT’S a technical foul? What the hell has happened to the NBA? That’s as inadvertent as it gets!”

Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith This is about the dumbest S&@$ I’ve seen in basketball. So Al Horford drives in for a dunk on @Giannis_An34 and comes down with his left arm accidentally on @Giannis_An34 face, and THAT’S a technical foul? What the hell has happened to the NBA? That’s as inadvertent as it gets! This is about the dumbest S&@$ I’ve seen in basketball. So Al Horford drives in for a dunk on @Giannis_An34 and comes down with his left arm accidentally on @Giannis_An34 face, and THAT’S a technical foul? What the hell has happened to the NBA? That’s as inadvertent as it gets!

The First Take co-host isn’t the only sports analyst who has questioned the recent spate of “soft calls” in the 2022 postseason. Last night, Charles Barkley also ripped the officials for the same type of calls in the Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies series. “Chuck” insisted that he’d been “kissed harder” than the fouls committed and yet the officials are dragging the game with unnecessary replays.

Boston Celtics @celtics AL HORFORD MY GOODNESS AL HORFORD MY GOODNESS 😤 https://t.co/rWoi69x7NI

The technical on Al Horford on an inadvertent follow through seemed excessive considering how Giannis Antetokounmpo has been mashing his defenders by leading with elbows. Game 4 has only just finished and more physicality is expected when the series returns to TD Garden.

Vintage Al Horford came up big against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks

Al Horford has been holding his own against "The Greek Freak." [Photo: Sportsnaut]

“Big Al” has been the Boston Celtics’ answer to the two-time NBA MVP in past playoff battles. But aging Horford versus peak Antetokounmpo seemed like a recipe for disaster for Boston. In four games, though, the University of Florida star has held up pretty well on both ends of the floor.

The usually calm Horford did not mind the technical as he had his revenge on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dunked on him early in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo’s in-your-face flush and staredown against Horford was not taken kindly by Boston’s veteran leader, who had this to say:

“I don’t know what he said to me, but the way he was looking at me and the way he was going about it really didn’t sit well with me. At that point, I think something switched with me in the game”

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Al Horford on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stare down in Game 4: “I don’t know what he said to me, but the way he was looking at me and the way he was going about it really didn’t sit well with me. At that point, I think some thing switched with me in the game” Al Horford on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stare down in Game 4: “I don’t know what he said to me, but the way he was looking at me and the way he was going about it really didn’t sit well with me. At that point, I think some thing switched with me in the game” https://t.co/BuQWFRYZgJ

Al Horford scored 16 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and was at the center of almost every crucial play made by the Celtics. Boston might have to thank Antetokounmpo for the dunk and stare down as it has brought to the surface a more engaged and feisty big man.

Edited by Diptanil Roy