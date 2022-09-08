"This duo doesn't make any sense on a basketball level" - Brian Windhorst outrightly dismisses LA Lakers' attempt to pair Russell Westbrook with 3x All-Defensive selection

The LA Lakers backcourt pairing of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley has generated a lot of controversy on social media. Addressing the issue, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared his opinion on how well the two guards fit together.

The Purple and Gold made a rather controversial signing by trading for Beverley. Considering his relationship with Westbrook, several believed that the trade forecasted a move for Westbrook.

However, there has been some hope that the two will work things out. This was further reinforced by the friendly interactions between the two at Beverley's introductory presser.

Considering the faith LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham has placed in the duo, it seems likely that the two will share the floor. However, Brian Windhorst struggled to see how the duo would fare in terms of performance.

Sharing his thoughts on NBA Today, Windhorst said:

"I just don't believe the Lakers think that this is going to work. I think they're saying that to keep a stiff upper lip. They're trying to make the best out of this because they know they don't have any Russell Westbrook trade that makes sense for them right now. So they're going to try to make it work."

Windhorst's narrative of doubting the duo stemmed from the current norm in the NBA. In a league dominated by shooters, the Lakers have acquired a backcourt with less than impressive perimeter shooting. He built upon this by saying:

"You have Russell Westbrook, one of the worst three-point shooters in the NBA, and Patrick Beverley, who is coming off his worst three-point shooting season of his career.

"I can't rule anything out in the world, but this duo doesn't make any sense on a basketball level."

What Windhorst said does hold true to some extent. The Purple and Gold won their most recent title on the back of some stellar shooting. Additionally, LeBron James typically performs best when surrounded by shooters.

In this regard, any doubts regarding the move could be justified. However, there may be some upside to it after all.

The Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley pairing has potential

Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley at the LA Lakers' facility

The notion is fairly controversial and a bit far-fetched. However, the pairing does have some potential to succeed.

While Windhorst's comments focused on the chemistry and offensive aspect of the game, they overlooked the other side of the floor.

Patrick Beverley isn't expected to shift the needle offensively in the slightest. Darvin Ham has been vocal in expressing that he expects Beverley to impact the game defensively with his grit-and-grind mentality.

This could further enforce his expectations for Westbrook to be a 'pitbull' on defense as well.

Meanwhile, offensively, Beverley is coming off a poor three-point shooting year. However, the statistic is slightly misleading. He shot a larger variety of three-point shots last season as opposed to regular catch-and-shoot attempts.

Placed in a different system, the numbers may vary. While the potential for it to work is there, only time will tell how well things play out.

