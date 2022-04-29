"This duo has maxed out; Don’t be surprised if Quin Snyder is gone as well!" - Former NBA champion on All-Star Utah Jazz duo, says one of them "won't be in a Jazz uniform next year"

Former NBA champion Matt Barnes believes either one of Donovan Mitchell or Rudy Gobert won't be playing for the Utah Jazz next season. Barnes also mentioned that it wouldn't be surprising to see Jazz head coach Quin Snyder leave the club.

Here's what the former LA Lakers star tweeted following the Jazz's first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs:

"Either Mitchell or Gobert won’t be in a Jazz uniform nxt year. This duo has maxed out. Don’t be surprised if Quinn Snyder is gone as well."

Matt Barnes @Matt_Barnes22 Either Mitchell or Gobert won’t be in a Jazz uniform nxt year. This duo has maxed out. Don’t be surprised if Quinn Snyder is gone as well Either Mitchell or Gobert won’t be in a Jazz uniform nxt year. This duo has maxed out. Don’t be surprised if Quinn Snyder is gone as well

The Utah Jazz endured a 96-98 loss against the Dallas Mavericks in their season-deciding Game 6 contest on Thursday at home. Utah led by 12 points at halftime but suffered another second-half meltdown, eventually losing the tie that ended their 2022 NBA Playoffs campaign.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba The Utah Jazz built a 12 point halftime lead and promptly lost the third quarter by 17 points



Story of the season The Utah Jazz built a 12 point halftime lead and promptly lost the third quarter by 17 pointsStory of the season

Utah Jazz suffer another early exit in the playoffs; Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert could be on the move

The Utah Jazz suffered another early exit in the playoffs. Despite qualifying for the playoffs six years in a row, the Jazz haven't been able to find success in the postseason. They had a quality roster to work with, led by 3-time DPOY Rudy Gobert and 3-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

However, the duo failed to make a difference in the knockouts. After so many failed attempts at making a deep playoff push, Gobert and/or Mitchell could be on their way out this offseason. Mitchell has been rumored to leave the franchise earlier this season, especially if the team fails to make their mark in this playoff campaign.

Now that the Jazz have failed to achieve the desired results, things could get tricky from here on. Donovan Mitchell has four years left on his current deal, with last year being a player option.

The Utah Jazz will likely end up receiving great value in trade scenarios featuring Mitchell. He has been one of their most consistent players over the years and has superstar-level potential. The Jazz haven't had much success with the 3-time All-Star leading their charge alongside Rudy Gobert, and they could end up considering a trade if their demands are met.

Meanwhile, Gobert has four guaranteed years left on his contract as well. However, the Jazz may not be enticed by packages that could come their way in exchange for the Frenchman.

Gobert has been a hit during the regular season. That wasn't the case in the playoffs, though, and his inefficiency against small-ball lineups was exploited by opposition teams time and again.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava