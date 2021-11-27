“This is your early birthday present right here” – Giannis Antetokounmpo gifts child his sneakers following Milwaukee Bucks’ sixth straight win

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a star on the court and off the court. After leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 120-109 win against the Denver Nuggets, Giannis decided to spread the joy among fans as well.

Following their victory on the road against the Nuggets on Friday night, Giannis gifted his game sneakers to a young child from the stands at the Ball Arena in Denver. Apparently, the child was carrying a placard which said, “All I want for my birthday is to meet Giannis.”

The Greek Freak did not disappoint. After the game, Giannis invited the fan and his brother on to the court. Giannis asked the child, whose name was Hayden, whether it was his birthday, to which the kid replied that his birthday is on Tuesday. Giannis then presented Hayden with his autographed speakers, saying:

“This is your early birthday present right here.”

Giannis did not let Hayden’s brother go empty-handed. He gave him his game jersey and said:

“You can have my jersey. There you go, this is for you. He got the shoes; you got the jersey.”

Giannis’ double-double powers Milwaukee Bucks to sixth straight win of the season

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists as the Milwaukee Bucks moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings after the win against Denver. The victory also saw them win their sixth straight game of the season. The Bucks have turned their season around following their 6-8 start to the season.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Another night at the office for Giannis. Another night at the office for Giannis. https://t.co/1s9roIKNd3

Khris Middleton had 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists while Jrue Holiday had 16 points, five rebounds and six assists in the contest. Pat Connaughton knocked down four-of-five shots from downtown to contribute 20 points off the bench for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ranks third in the league in scoring with 27.1 ppg and sixth in the league in rebounding with 11.7 rpg. Giannis is yet to add a scoring or rebounding title to his otherwise impressive resume, which has him posting five All-Star appearances, two regular season MVP awards, one Finals MVP award and the 2016-17 Most Improved Player award.

But it’s not just all serious business for Giannis. Just a few days ago he entertained his fans and the media by stating his newfound love for Oreo cookies dipped in milk. Giannis called the discovery a “game changer”.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Giannis is an expert at dunking basketballs, but new to the art of dunking Oreos in milk. 🥛



Hear him break down his first experience 🤣 Giannis is an expert at dunking basketballs, but new to the art of dunking Oreos in milk. 🥛Hear him break down his first experience 🤣 https://t.co/eGNoffel5x

