"This era is about shooting threes, getting up and down and entertainment" - Gary Payton claims the '90s were the best era for NBA

Debates surrounding comparisons of eras have always been a hot topic surrounding the NBA for the better part of two decades now.

Certain players from the 1980s and 1990s believe that barring a few talents, most players from the 2000s and 2010s would not thrive during that period. Appearing on "Boardroom," Seattle Sonics legend and NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton shared his perspective on the long-standing comparisons.

Payton stated:

"Our era was about defense, being rough, getting out there, and getting it done."

The NBA has witnessed major revolutions in the game since the league's birth. The initiation of the game saw the dependence on the height and size of the players rather than skill. It was a game that revolved around the paint for points.

However, Michael Jordan changed the basketball landscape. Jordan's mid-range jump shots became the go-to skill required to flourish in the NBA. However, the dependence on size didn't waver until the early 2010s.

Stephen Curry has now brought about the evolution of the game into what we see today.

Curry and Klay Thompson established the 3-point shot as one of the most efficient shots. The change has seen franchises change their shot selection to take more 3-pointers.

Teams have now placed a massive emphasis on scoring from downtown. The shift in shot selection has transformed the NBA into a much more entertaining game with its emphasis on spacing and faster paced styles of play.

Gary Payton said:

"This era is about shooting threes, getting up and down, and entertainment. It is what it is... but I played in what I think was the best era ever. I think the ’90s was the best era ever."

The NBA is an ever changing league

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors - Game 5

Granted, the basketball played in the '90s was more physical. It still displayed flaws and deficiencies possessed by the top stars. With the exception of maybe five players, the remainder of the league looked extremely one-dimensional.

Even the great Michael Jordan avoided taking 3-point shots and set out to perfect his mid-range craftsmanship. This obviously worked well for Jordan, who has six championships to his name.

Yet, there isn't much proof backing the argument that the basketball played in the '90s was more challenging and demanding.

The league has absolutely changed, there's no question about it. However, the physicality and tough demeanor that was present in the 1990s exists to this day. This could also be seconded by viewers of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

The major difference between these two time frames is the skill possessed by the top stars. The modern day game requires players to have expertise in all aspects of the game, ranging from the ability to play defense to being able to score at all three levels.

The 2000s and 2010s are definitely superior, considering the skills, technique and work ethic required to be a complete player.

