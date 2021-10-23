"This is the most excited I've been playing basketball" - Zach LaVine on the Chicago Bulls' splendid start to the 2021-22 NBA season

Zach LaVine is in pure jubilation after the Chicago Bulls' excellent start to the season. The All-Star has stated that this is some of the best basketball he has played in his career. LaVine put up a stunning 32 point performance and helped the team to a thumping 128-112 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Chicago Bulls have started their regular season with two consecutive wins. They were unbeaten in the preseason and are touted for brilliance in the 2021-22 season. Their latest additions, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball, have all looked impressive so far. Speaking about the Bulls' start to the season, Zach LaVine said:

"We expect to play this way. This is the most excited I've been playing basketball."

The 26-year-old had also put up an incredible individual performance last season. He averaged 27.4 PPG while shooting 50.7% from the field. His brilliance was not enough to help the Bulls into the playoffs. However, this season LaVine has been extremely positive of a Bulls team.

After their opening game win against the Detroit Pistons, LaVine said:

""This ain’t last year. We’re looking forward now. It’s a whole new team. A whole new mindset. So, I’m excited that we grinded that one out. A win’s a win."

Can the Chicago Bulls make a deep run into the playoffs this season?

Chicago Bulls v Detroit Pistons

The Chicago Bulls had one of the best offseasons in the league. They recruited some talented players like Caruso, Ball and DeRozan, all of whom are match-winners in their own right. With LaVine already looking like a top player, the new additions will only make the Bulls a stronger team.

The roster also includes some young and impressive players like Coby White, Patrick Williams and Javonte Green, who will all be essential parts of the team this season.

They also have an impeccable playmaker like Lonzo Ball and two players in DeRozan and LaVine, who are capable of scoring 20 points or more on a nightly basis. Vucevic's presence in the paint and three-point shooting ability makes them one of the most complete teams.

All the players and coaches on the team are confident of doing better than the 11th place finish from last season. The preseason and the first two games have certainly reflected the morale of the team heading into the 2021-22 season.

They are a team to watch out for in the East, however, if they want to achieve success this term, the team will have to remain consistent and healthy for the entirety of the season.

Edited by Rohit Mishra