“This is the first time I’m wearing a white face” – When Magic Johnson ridiculed Conan O’Brien in hilarious game of ‘HORSE’ 

Magic Johnson has been known to have a good sense of humor, whether it be on or off the court, he's always down for a good laugh. In 2018, the legendary LA Lakers player was a guest on Conan, where he played a friendly game of H.O.R.S.E with the comedian.

He's been retired from the NBA for decades now, but that doesn't mean he's lost his touch on the court. Magic accepted the challenge of O'Brien to play the game. As expected, Johnson cruised to a win and even made the shot that Conan hilariously executed for him to copy.

During one round, Conan wore a Larry Bird mask and made a shot from the mid-range area. Due to the rules of the game, Magic had to wear a mask of his rival's face, and made a humorous remark while doing so.

"This is the first time I’m wearing a white face." Magic said.

"This is gonna be something. I got Larry Bird's face on as a black man, wow."

The 12-time All-Star ended their game by making the iconic skyhook, the signature shot of his former teammate, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. It was also used by Magic in the 1987 NBA Finals, as they went up against the Boston Celtics to take a commanding lead against Bird and his squad.

The Hall of Fame point guard played for 13 seasons in the NBA, all of it with the Lakers. However, in 1991, he was forced to retire as he contracted HIV disease. Magic had four seasons of inactivity for having HIV but attempted a final attempt at playing in the league in the 1995-96 season.

Due to his inactivity, he wasn't able to make much of an impact for the Lakers at the time. He ended the season playing only 32 games playing the power forward position.

Magic Johnson's mother wasn't fond of Magic Johnson's nickname

After gaining some popularity in the NBA, people started using calling the former LA Lakers star by his nickname. Now, the majority of the people are used to calling him, Magic Johnson. But, his real name is actually, Earvin Johnson, which is what his mother prefers more.

“My mother hated it and still today. She wants everybody to call me Earvin, you know like, that’s my baby, Earvin. My brothers and sisters teased me for a while and they started telling me, ‘you do play like magic’.” Magic said.

According to sources, his mother is a devout Christian, who found the Lakers' star's nickname as blasphemous. Still, there's no denying that Johnson does have a ton of magic back when he used to play.

