“This is the first time that Russell Westbrook seems sort of human” - Jackie MacMullan believes Westbrook’s recent comments have made people more sympathetic towards him

Longtime NBA writer Jackie MacMullan discussed the reaction to Westbrook's recent comments about fan treatment on “The Bill Simmons Podcast" on Wednesday.

Westbrook had opened up about fans threatening him and taunting and disrespecting him by calling him “Westbrick.” He also revealed that the negativity deters him from wanting his family to attend his games.

MacMullan, a freelance sportswriter and ESPN columnist, said Westbrook has been met with sympathy in turn.

MacMullan said:

“This is the first time that Russell Westbrook seems sort of human.”

Russell Westbrook's comments helped humanize him as fans stop the negativity

The LA Lakers (29-39), ninth in the Western Conference, have floundered all season.

An August trade for Westbrook was supposed to launch a championship run. But Westbrook has had one of his worst seasons, and many have made him a scapegoat.

Westbrook is averaging 4.1 turnovers per game this season and has shot only 9% from 3-point range since the All-Star break. Statistics like these have provided fuel for nasty comments from fans.

Longtime NBA insider Jackie MacMullan said that since Russell Westbrook talked about his treatment from fans, he has seen less negativity.

MacMullan said:

“Athletes have figured out that if they humanize themselves as Russell Westbrook did last week, then people look at you a little differently," MacMullan said.

"So, I think people looked at Westbrook – even when he was great, when he was an MVP and a triple double machine – he was a guy that was contrary, that would push back against people whose questions he thought were dumb or questions he didn't like or narratives he didn't agree with. And he had no qualms about doing that.

"So, he was a guy that was viewed, I think, as a strong personality. Not everybody liked him. So, this is the first time that Russell Westbrook seems sort of human. He's talking about their kids at school and what they are going through.

"And I've always thought for pro athletes and anybody really that once you become humanized, everybody's like, 'Oh, wait, I'm trashing this guy on Twitter. I didn't realize, like, his kids are upset at school.'”

Even with a high turnover rate, Westbrook still has good averages. Westbrook is averaging 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

Carmelo Anthony, another aging Laker, is averaging stats much lower than his career averages at 13.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg and 1.0 apg.

But Westbrook’s name has so much of the negative attention. Of course, Westbrook, 33, has started all 67 games and makes $44.2 million. Anthony, who will turn 38 in May, has started just three of his 60 games and makes $2.64 million, clearly at the end of his career.

If MacMullan is correct, Westbrook’s attempt to humanize himself worked. If the fans can quiet down, maybe he can focus more on refining his game to accentuate the greatness in Los Angeles.

Like MacMullan said, Westbrook is a “triple-double” machine, currently holding the NBA’s all-time triple-double record. There are still many positives to his game that fans must remember. Athletes are humans with feelings as well.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein