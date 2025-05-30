"This gonna cost LaVar Ball his other leg" - NBA fans react to LiAngelo Ball's debut album featuring GloRilla

While Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball are continuing their basketball careers as intended, their brother LiAngelo Ball has walked a different path: the world of music.

In January, Ball made the headlines with his hit single "Tweaker," which has now garnered over 16 million views on YouTube since its release. Riding on his single's success, LiAngelo Ball is set to release his debut album titled "League of My Own" with a feature from rapper GloRilla.

On Thursday, NFR Podcast shared the album's teaser video in an X (formerly Twitter) post and the fans online dropped in the comment section to express their thoughts on the news.

"this gonna cost lavar his other leg," one fan said.

"Nah, if Gelo does it right, he might just mess around and have the album of the Summer," another fan said.

"Who would’ve known liangelo ball album would be higher anticipated than a lil baby album," another fan said.

One fan criticized the rising musician's decision to release a debut album so soon and advised him to focus on expanding his fan base.

"ngl i think it’s way too early to be dropping the debut album if he’s serious about music. drop a couple EPs and go do small tours and build that fanbase more," the fan commented.

"He has the potential to be the new French Montana," another fan said.

"This sound like it could be a hit ngl," another fan said.

The album will contain 13 tracks, with additional undisclosed features that are sure to get fans excited. It is set to release on June 27 and will be available on prominent music streaming platforms.

LiAngelo Ball signed an $8 million deal with Universal Music owner record label after single success

After 'Tweaker' placed LiAngelo Ball on the map in the music industry, the former basketball player signed a big contract with a Universal Music-owned record label. According to NBA Central, LiAngelo signed an $8 million record deal with Def Jam following the success of his single.

LaVar Ball was determined that his sons would become basketball stars. He helped them excel, leading all three to the NBA. Lonzo began with the Lakers and now plays for the Chicago Bulls, while LaMelo remains the top star for the Charlotte Hornets.

LiAngelo, however, faced challenges, going undrafted in 2018 and mainly playing in the G-League. Still, he has found success elsewhere and is on his way to proving his father right, though in a different manner than his brothers.

