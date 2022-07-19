“This is not gonna work without AD” - Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis is the centrepiece to the championship table they’re trying to build

Anthony Davis helped the LA Lakers win an NBA championship in his first year with the team. Since then, Davis has missed significant time due to injuries. The media has criticized his lack of availability. To shut down those critics, the eight-time All-Star has been actively training this offseason to bring in his best during the 2022-23 season.

The Lakers' new coach, Darvin Ham, has high hopes for Anthony Davis. He has labeled him as the centerpiece of the team's championship aspirations. Speaking about AD on "All the Smoke," Ham said:

"At the end of the day, it all starts and ends there. His skill set is undeniable and so like you said when he is healthy like he was in 2020 in that bubble run, he's top 5 in the league, easy, top 3.

"He's another one I had great communication, great rapport with and I just told him, "Man, don't get caught up with in headline man, take care of your body bro," cause this is not gonna work without AD."

Anthony Davis is one of the league's most talented players. He is equally dangerous on both ends of the floor. If he remains healthy, the LA Lakers will be the team to watch out for in the West. Further speaking about his importance, Ham said:

"No disrespect to Bron, no disrespect to Russ, they gonna be who they are, like Bron is gonna continue to be great, Russ is going to have a much much better season, but AD, having AD available, specially with the guys we just signed, the young guys, it's gonna be invaluable. He's the centrepiece to that championship table we trying to build."

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook will contribute to the best of their potential. However, Anthony Davis does appear to be the centerpiece.

How valuable is Anthony Davis to the LA Lakers?

The LA Lakers traded much of their young core to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans. He made an immediate impact, helping the team to an NBA championship. However, the last two seasons have been injury-laden for him.

Davis' main priority will be to stay healthy going into the 2022-23 season. His ability to catch lobs and drain jumpers is exceptional. However, his best attribute is his defense. The 29-year-old can guard multiple positions and is an elite shot blocker.

The Lakers have some exciting youngsters like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Austin Reaves and Stanley Johnson, who are also good defenders. With their addition, Davis' work on defense is expected to be easier.

