"This his house"- Heat fans are going bonkers after Jimmy Butler drops a 56-point masterclass to give the Heat a 3-1 lead 

Jimmy Butler continues to build a legendary playoff resume after exploding for 56 points against the Milwaukee Bucks. Butler's career-high output dragged the Miami Heat into a commanding 3-1 series lead against the heavily-favored Bucks.

Heat fans were delirious with excitement after another Butler postseason masterpiece. Here are some of their reactions on Twitter:

"THIS HIS HOUSE"

“HollyWoodX” @ImHollyWoodX @TheHoopCentral We really about to get Knicks Vs Heat next round.. @TheHoopCentral We really about to get Knicks Vs Heat next round..

Celtics1of1 @C1ampy @TheHoopCentral Celtics fans. I think we want Milwaukee now @TheHoopCentral Celtics fans. I think we want Milwaukee now

IM DAT GUY @SukMeiDick @TheHoopCentral He’s really boutta send some peoples “Best in the world” player home in 5 @TheHoopCentral He’s really boutta send some peoples “Best in the world” player home in 5 😭😭😂😂😂😂😂

holyship26 @Holyship26 @TheHoopCentral And people say Donovan Mitchell is better @TheHoopCentral And people say Donovan Mitchell is better 😂😂😂😂😂

More than just the insane total score, Jimmy Butler also came through when the Miami Heat needed him most. With Milwaukee leading 109-107 "Jimmy Buckets" hit a three on top of the key to give Miami a slim 110-109 lead.

The basket sent the nervous home crowd into a frenzy, with Butler yelling at everyone that "this is my s**t!" He was only just starting to get into his heroic act.

Miami's defense kept Milwaukee from scoring on the next possession, allowing more Jimmy Butler highlights. The six-time All-Star raced to the other end, executed a nifty step-back and nailed a jumper over Jrue Holiday. Suddenly, the Heat were up 113-109 with 58.2 seconds left in the game.

The versatile forward completed his job by canning one of two free throws to settle the final score at 119-114. The eighth-seeded Miami Heat, who booked a playoff spot via the play-in tournament, have put the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks on the brink of elimination.

Butler's performance was even more mind-boggling considering that he could barely move after falling on his back in Game 3. The Heat ruled him questionable heading into Monday night's game. Most basketball fans thought Miami's franchise player would not be 100% for tonight's crucial encounter.

Jimmy Butler's 56 points tied for the fourth most in NBA postseason history. He shares the same spot as legendary players Charles Barkley, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain.

"His Airness" set the record of 63 points in 1986 against the Boston Celtics.

The Miami Heat have had no answer for Jimmy Butler in their first-round matchup

The Milwaukee Bucks have tried all sorts of strategies in trying to contain "Jimmy Buckets" to no avail.

The Milwaukee Bucks were one of the NBA's best defensive teams in the regular season. They were fourth in defensive rating with 110.9, just slightly behind the Memphis Grizzlies (110.7), Boston Celtics (110.6) and Cleveland Cavaliers (109.9).

Milwaukee has several savvy and veteran defenders in Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. The Bucks just haven't had an answer for Jimmy Butler in four games.

"Jimmy Buckets" is averaging 36.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 steals in the series against the Bucks. He is hitting a ridiculous 62.8% of his shots, including 52.9% from behind the arc.

Basketball analysts consider Antetokounmpo's back injury to be a big part of Butler's dominance in the past three games. The former Defensive Player of the Year winner returned in Game 4 and the Heat forward responded to the criticism by dropping 56 points.

With or without Giannis Antetokounmpo patrolling the paint and roaming around the perimeter, the MIlwaukee Bucks have been helpless against Butler.

