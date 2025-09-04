  • home icon
  Basketball
  Cam Thomas
  "This has illegal tree planting written all over it": NBA fans react as 15.1 ppg averaging guard takes $19M hit in free agency

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 04, 2025 12:34 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn
Cam Thomas and Josh Giddey - Image source: Imagn

One of the most anticipated storylines in this year’s NBA free agency ended Thursday when Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas reportedly agreed to a new deal with the Nets.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the deal is a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer to remain in Brooklyn. That falls far short of the four-year, $100 million contract ($25 million annually) he was originally seeking earlier in free agency.

With roughly $19 million lost in yearly salary, some fans joked that Thomas may have struck an under-the-table deal, referencing the NBA’s ongoing investigation into Kawhi Leonard for allegedly being paid through a fraudulent tree company to skirt the salary cap.

“This has illegal tree planting company written all over it,” one fan said.
“How much is he getting on the side?” another asked.
READ: "Flat-out wrong" - Clippers shut down claims accusing Steve Ballmer of orchestrating $28M deal with Kawhi Leonard

However, another fan dismissed the idea, arguing Thomas was not a big enough star for the Nets to take such a risk.

“Who would risk doing that s**t for ‘Cam Thomas’?

Here are more fan reactions to Thomas signing his new deal with Brooklyn:

Cam Thomas has averaged 15.1 points per game across his first four seasons with the Nets. Over the past two years, he averaged 22.9 ppg on 44.1% shooting in 91 games.

Additional details on Cam Thomas’ new deal with Brooklyn

While Cam Thomas accepted a smaller contract, he gained significant control over his future. Charania reported that the qualifying offer includes a full no-trade clause.

The one-year deal also positions Thomas for unrestricted free agency next summer, when at least 10 teams are expected to have cap space, Charania added.

Before agreeing to the qualifying offer, Brooklyn had reportedly discussed other options with Thomas: a two-year, $30 million deal with a team option for the second year, or a one-year, $9.5 million contract with incentives that could reach $11 million but without a no-trade clause.

Last season, Thomas appeared in just 25 games but posted a career-high 24.0 points per game. He remains with a Nets roster loaded with guards, including Egor Demin, Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf, Nolan Traore and Terance Mann.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Brooklyn Nets Nation! You can check out the latest Brooklyn Nets Schedule and dive into the Nets Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
