“This has illegal tree planting written all over it”: NBA fans react as 15.1 ppg averaging guard takes $19M hit in free agency

One of the most anticipated storylines in this year's NBA free agency ended Thursday when Brooklyn's Cam Thomas reportedly agreed to a new deal with the Nets.According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the deal is a one-year, $6 million qualifying offer to remain in Brooklyn. That falls far short of the four-year, $100 million contract ($25 million annually) he was originally seeking earlier in free agency.With roughly $19 million lost in yearly salary, some fans joked that Thomas may have struck an under-the-table deal, referencing the NBA's ongoing investigation into Kawhi Leonard for allegedly being paid through a fraudulent tree company to skirt the salary cap."This has illegal tree planting company written all over it," one fan said."How much is he getting on the side?" another asked.However, another fan dismissed the idea, arguing Thomas was not a big enough star for the Nets to take such a risk."Who would risk doing that s**t for 'Cam Thomas'?Here are more fan reactions to Thomas signing his new deal with Brooklyn:MaverickSZN 🇦🇺 @Maverick_SZNLINKExtremely underpaid. He should be getting 20-25 million a yearPrince Williams @princeofplayLINKHe's gonna get paid next year. I believe in Cam fr. Unfortunate that Nets didn't see the visionlockz @lockzwtffLINKwanted 30 mil settled for 6🔥🔥Cam Thomas has averaged 15.1 points per game across his first four seasons with the Nets. Over the past two years, he averaged 22.9 ppg on 44.1% shooting in 91 games.Additional details on Cam Thomas' new deal with BrooklynWhile Cam Thomas accepted a smaller contract, he gained significant control over his future. Charania reported that the qualifying offer includes a full no-trade clause.The one-year deal also positions Thomas for unrestricted free agency next summer, when at least 10 teams are expected to have cap space, Charania added.Before agreeing to the qualifying offer, Brooklyn had reportedly discussed other options with Thomas: a two-year, $30 million deal with a team option for the second year, or a one-year, $9.5 million contract with incentives that could reach $11 million but without a no-trade clause.Last season, Thomas appeared in just 25 games but posted a career-high 24.0 points per game. He remains with a Nets roster loaded with guards, including Egor Demin, Keon Johnson, Tyrese Martin, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf, Nolan Traore and Terance Mann.