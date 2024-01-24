"This is insane!": NBA fans freak out as journalist's spooky Doc Rivers to Bucks prediction comes true

The Milwaukee Bucks surprised the NBA by announcing Doc Rivers as their head coach after suddenly firing Adrian Griffin. Many were caught off guard since Griffin was hired only last summer, and the Bucks flourished under him.

In his first 43 games as an NBA head coach, Griffin led the Bucks to a respectable 30-13 record, which is the second-best in the East, just behind the Boston Celtics.

The report on Rivers replacing Griffin turned out to be false as he isn't their coach, but they aren't entirely wrong as there is reportedly some mutual interest between the two parties. This might have caught many off guard, but it seems there was a certain individual who saw this coming.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Twitter user Peter Bukowski posted back on Dec. 1, 2023, that Rivers becoming the Bucks' head coach this season was a possibility.

"Still think there's a non-zero chance Doc Rivers is the coach of the Bucks by Valentine's Day," Bukowski tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Initially, he was clowned for his wild take. However, fans are now returning to his post with people freaking out over his take.

"How the hell did you know this bruh?" asked The Ringer's Raheem Palmer.

Expand Tweet

"This is insane," one Twitter user simply said.

Expand Tweet

"This boutta be the most flaming hot take of all time in a few days," claimed another commenter.

Expand Tweet

Another user joked that the post had superpowers by saying, "Time traveler confirmed."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, another user joked that technically, since it isn't valentines day yet, there is still a chance that the prediction could be off.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Why did false reports on Doc Rivers' hiring by Milwaukee Bucks come out? All details explored

A look at all the teams that Doc Rivers has coached

Doc Rivers is one of the most well-known head coaches in the current era of the NBA, although he is currently working as part of ESPN's broadcast team alongside Doris Burke and Mike Breen.

He started his coaching career with the Orlando Magic during the 1999-2000 season. He ended up winning the Coach of the Year award in his first year for exceeding expectations despite the Magic missing the playoffs.

In the next three seasons, he led them to the playoffs although they exited in the first round each year. He remained as the team's head coach until the 03-04 season but was fired after the team started the season 1-10.

He was then hired by the Boston Celtics in 2004. In 2008, he would coach the team to a Game Six victory against the LA Lakers in the NBA Finals for his first, and so far only, NBA Championship as a head coach. They would once again reach the Finals in 2011 for a rematch against the Lakers, but the LA-based franchise would get the better of them this time.

In 2013, Doc Rivers was technically traded to the LA Clippers despite not being an active NBA player. The Clippers sent a 2015 first-round pick to the Celtics in exchange for them releasing Rivers, which would allow him to sign with the LA-based franchise. He would be the Clippers' coach for seven seasons and would become a perennial playoff presence, but they would never make the NBA Finals.

His most recent coaching stint was with the Philadelphia 76ers where he stayed from 2020 before being replaced last year.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!