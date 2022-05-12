“This is a Jordan scenario, this is a LeBron scenario, total disaster” - Kevin Wildes believes the Boston Celtics are never getting past 4 time NBA All-Defensive player

The Boston Celtics have been lambasted by Kevin Wildes as they are on the brink of elimination after losing Game 5 at home to the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston lost the game by a final score of 110-107.

On Fox Sports' morning show "First Things First," co-host Kevin Wildes spoke about how the Celtics were close to winning the game, but essentially shot themselves in the foot by not attempting shots from the perimeter in the fourth quarter. Kevin Wildes said:

"It was all going my way until the Celtics fell apart. The Celtics did not take one three-pointer in the fourth quarter. In the entire fourth quarter, they just didn't take a three.

"They stopped playing their game. The Celtics stopped playing their game. It was an epic collapse. They are never getting past Giannis. It's a Jordan scenario, it's a LeBron scenario. Total disaster."

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the Milwaukee Bucks by dropping 40 points on the night along with 11 rebounds. He shot 40.0% from the perimeter and 59.2% overall.

Is Kevin Wildes right about the Boston Celtics not being able to get past the Greek Freak?

Kevin Wildes has placed Giannis Antetokounmpo in elite company by comparing him to LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Both James and Jordan were a thorn in the Boston Celtics' side as the 17-time champions have been consistently eliminated by a team led by either Jordan or James.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 33.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists in this series against Boston while shooting 46.8%. His inefficiency from the perimeter has been well documented, but the damage that the Greek Freak continues to do to the interior has been damning.

The Boston Celtics thought they had a blueprint to stop Giannis by putting Al Horford on him, but the 35-year-old Horford can only do so much.

Antetokounmpo has elevated his game to such a level that he doesn't need to score to influence the proceedings. He can involve his teammates by attacking the rim, waiting for the defense to collapse on him, and dish it out to the open man.

What makes Giannis Antetokounmpo's performance even more remarkable is the fact that this has been done with the services of Khris Middleton. Middleton would handle a lot more of the scoring burden if he was on the floor.

Hence, what Kevin Wildes said might not be unsubstantiated. The road to the finals in the East will go through Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, much like it did during Michael Jordan's time with the Chicago Bulls and LeBron James' time with the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

