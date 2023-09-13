"This is why kawhi owns him": NBA fans crucify Giannis Antetokounmpo for agreeing with Noah Lyles' 'World Champions' outburst 

Are the NBA champions really the world champions? That's been the debate that's raging on social media, and it all began with Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles.

Basketball fans around the world appear to be split on the discussion, yet NBA players have been very clear — they're the best players in the world, playing in the best league in the world, so they're world champions.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo recently backed Lyles's claims, agreeing that "world champions" play on the international stage, not in a league that resides solely in North America.

Of course, Antetokounmpo's claim has caused further discussion among NBA fans, with many of them poking fun at the Milwaukee Bucks star's stance on the discussion:

The "Greek Freak" didn't participate in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, as he bids to be in the best possible shape for the upcoming NBA season. The superstar forward's decision was based on the Milwaukee Bucks' first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Miami Heat last season, and Antetokounmpo's desire to help his team become a contending force once again.

Nevertheless, he will likely participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he will undoubtedly be reminded of his comments, as a star-studded Team USA is expected to crush everyone in their path.

Paul George both agrees and disagrees with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Noah Lyles

Giannis Antetokounmpo's stance on NBA champions not being "world champions" is based on the fact that to be a world champion, you need to win a tournament that features teams or nations from around the globe.

By that logic, Antetokounmpo is an NBA champion but has never been a world champion. The same can be said for Nikola Jokic.

However, Paul George believes he can see both sides of the argument. During a recent episode of his "Podcast P" podcast, George discussed the debate, giving a very nuanced take on the subject:

“I think he’s [Noah Lyles] right, technically," Paul said. "… From his perspective as a USA athlete, he’s right about being a world champion when competing on that scale and winning the gold medal.

"But, if you’re in the NBA, which is the best of the best in basketball with players from various countries, then you’re a world champion.”

George's comments may seem fair and logical to some. Yet, logic rarely wins the argument on social media. The fact is, there are two very strong stances on the subject of what defines a "world champion", and neither side will likely back down anytime soon.

However, with a new NBA season quickly approaching, the discussion will be shelved for a while as the focus returns to action on the court, at least until the Olympics begin next year.