"This is why they keep fining Ja" - Teens mimicking Ja Morant’s grenade celebration at AAU game has NBA fans in frenzy

Ja Morant is known as one of the NBA's most influential cultural figures, but he has come under fire recently for his on-court celebrations. After being fined for a gesture mimicking a gun, the Memphis Grizzlies star debuted a new celebration — one that appears to simulate throwing a grenade into the crowd and covering his ears.
The move has gained traction, particularly among young basketball players. A video from an AAU game recently went viral on social media, showing several teenagers mimicking Morant’s grenade celebration after hitting 3-pointers.
Fans on social media had mixed emotions about the trend Morant may have inspired. Here’s what some users said on X (formerly Twitter).
"This is why they keep fining Ja he’s a terrible influence," one fan said.
"If I was in the crowd I would’ve screamed," another said.
Here are other reactions on X:
"Y’all been throwing grenades on call of duty since y’all were single digit niglets, and yet somehow this is triggering. Mannnn y’all so soft," one said.
"Don’t let the NBA see this s**t 🤦🏾♂️🤣," one wrote.
"Wow I’ve seen enough #SuspendJaForThePlayoffs," another wrote.
"Face of the league type shii," another said.
Ja Morant speaks up on new grenade celebration
Ja Morant has been the talk of the league after debuting a new “grenade” celebration. The Memphis Grizzlies star once again finds himself in controversy, following a $75,000 fine from the NBA for a previous gesture that appeared to mimic shooting a gun.
Morant acknowledged that his actions might attract more scrutiny from the league, but he made it clear he plans to continue the celebration unless directly told otherwise.
"That's my celebration now until somebody else has a problem with it, and I'll find another one," Morant said.
As of now, the league office has not taken disciplinary action regarding the grenade celebration, leaving Morant off the hook — at least for the time being.
