"This is why they keep fining Ja" - Teens mimicking Ja Morant’s grenade celebration at AAU game has NBA fans in frenzy

Ja Morant is known as one of the NBA's most influential cultural figures, but he has come under fire recently for his on-court celebrations. After being fined for a gesture mimicking a gun, the Memphis Grizzlies star debuted a new celebration — one that appears to simulate throwing a grenade into the crowd and covering his ears.

Ad

The move has gained traction, particularly among young basketball players. A video from an AAU game recently went viral on social media, showing several teenagers mimicking Morant’s grenade celebration after hitting 3-pointers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on social media had mixed emotions about the trend Morant may have inspired. Here’s what some users said on X (formerly Twitter).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"This is why they keep fining Ja he’s a terrible influence," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"If I was in the crowd I would’ve screamed," another said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are other reactions on X:

"Y’all been throwing grenades on call of duty since y’all were single digit niglets, and yet somehow this is triggering. Mannnn y’all so soft," one said.

"Don’t let the NBA see this s**t 🤦🏾‍♂️🤣," one wrote.

"Wow I’ve seen enough #SuspendJaForThePlayoffs," another wrote.

"Face of the league type shii," another said.

Ad

Ja Morant speaks up on new grenade celebration

Ja Morant has been the talk of the league after debuting a new “grenade” celebration. The Memphis Grizzlies star once again finds himself in controversy, following a $75,000 fine from the NBA for a previous gesture that appeared to mimic shooting a gun.

Morant acknowledged that his actions might attract more scrutiny from the league, but he made it clear he plans to continue the celebration unless directly told otherwise.

Ad

"That's my celebration now until somebody else has a problem with it, and I'll find another one," Morant said.

As of now, the league office has not taken disciplinary action regarding the grenade celebration, leaving Morant off the hook — at least for the time being.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Itiel Estudillo Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles. Know More

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.