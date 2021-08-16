“This kid's pretty good” - Stephen Curry impressed with Jonathan Kuminga’s showing in the Summer League

Stephen Curry is central to all of the Golden State Warriors' offseason plans, whether it is signing free agents or drafting young talent. The Warriors are a win-now team, and even their decisions to draft James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga reflect their short-term success mindset.

While Wiseman had a tough year in the 2020-21 season with Dub Nation, Kuminga has been impressive in the ongoing Las Vegas Summer League.

Stephen Curry is in awe of Golden State Warriors first-round pick Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga - 2021 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot

According to Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers, Stephen Curry has been really impressed by Jonathan Kuminga's performances in the Summer League.

Myers was recently on a Bay Area sports radio station, where he revealed what Stephen Curry thinks about Kuminga:

"We were watching him last night with Steph and Draymond.For me, in the position I'm in, it's almost like watching your kids. ... I almost care more what a player might say about him and think about him, because they don't carry that bias.

Myers continued:

"But talking to Curry and Draymond, Steph kind of elbowed me and said, 'This kid's pretty good.' And these guys don't compliment easily. They've seen a lot."

Jonathan Kuminga's athleticism and defense has been a major talking point in the ongoing Summer League. His defense was especially brilliant in the Golden State Warriors' recent 80-79 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Kuminga made some impressive stops in crunch time and also got his team a valuable field goal at the other end.

Jonathan Kuminga has NO MERCY for the rim 💥 pic.twitter.com/whQIVcB1f9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 16, 2021

The Golden State Warriors have high hopes from both Kuminga and last year's second overall pick James Wiseman. The franchise was expected to trade its picks both this year and last time around. However, investment in the aforementioned duo shows that Bob Myers wants to keep a good blend of experience and youth on the roster.

Stephen Curry's side go into the 2021-22 season with high hopes and expectations. The franchise has been on a downward trajectory since the 2019 NBA finals loss to the Toronto Raptors, missing out on the playoffs in the last two campaigns.

Stephen Curry was in superhuman form in the 2020/21 campaign but couldn't push his team beyond the Play-In tournament phase.

JONATHAN KUMINGA FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/oSBT8RVuCo — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 16, 2021

However, with Klay Thompson back and the Golden State Warriors making major moves both in the draft and free agency, there is a good possibility that Stephen Curry and co. will be back in the mix for a championship.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh