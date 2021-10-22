"This is your king?" - Kevin Durant reacts to getting ratio-ed on Twitter, sparks hilarious online beef yet again

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant isn't just one of the most dangerous players on the NBA court, he's also become a scary presence on social media. Throughout his career, Durant has had several situations on social media where he's more than happy to call out some of his followers.

Over the last week, the NBA has been announcing their 75 greatest players in NBA history. This is because the league is celebrating its 75 anniversary season. The last time something like this was done was in 1996-97 when the league announced a list that focused on the 50 greatest players of all time.

Even the biggest lists can have snubs and it has resulted in some expected chaos on social media. Fans and players alike have been pointing out players that should have deserved to be a part of the top 75 players. Andre Iguodala went out to voice his opinion on Twitter that Kyrie Irving should have earned a spot on the list of 75.

From there, a well-known user on Twitter, using the handle @DragonflyJonez went on to point out how players seemed to be more in love with Kyrie's game than fans themselves. That statement got the attention of Irving's Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant, who didn't pull any punches.

It's interesting that Kevin Durant was adamant to defend his teammate Kyrie Irving, who's been in the news lately for his stance on not taking the COVID-19 vaccination.

Although Durant is usually one of the strongest NBA players when it comes to social media and calling out fans, even superstars can get caught in the crossfire. It didn't take long for @DragonflyJonez to have his own response to Durant, as he threw some shade at the fact that Durant's teammate Kyrie Irving isn't vaccinated.

The response from @DragonflyJonez received more reactions than Durant's tweet and unsurprisingly, it sent the internet into a bit of a frenzy. Twitter users quickly pointed out that KD had been "ratioed."

The beef didn't stop there, as other Twitter users tried to warn Durant about trying to go after popular social media personality @DragonflyJonez. Durant doubled down and made it known he wasn't afraid by responding with the following:

"This is your king???? Bet"

Kevin Durant continues to be ruthless on social media

There's no doubt that Kevin Durant will continue to be ruthless on social media. It's something that he's admittedly said he enjoys doing. A few years ago, Durant was also exposed for defending himself on social media with burner accounts. Since then, Durant has become even more direct on social media. He's not afraid to comment on any event or post that doesn't fall in line with his thoughts.

It hasn't always been smooth sailing when it comes to interactions for Kevin Durant, as he found himself in trouble with the NBA last year after an internet "beef" with actor Michael Rapaport. Eventually, Durant was fined $50,000 for the messages he exchanged with the actor. For now, it still looks as if the NBA superstar will continue to hog the limelight both on and off the court.

