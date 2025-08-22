"This is why the Kings are awful": NBA fans rip Sacramento for pushing $77,975,308 guard's trade to make space for Russell Westbrook

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly active in the offseason trade. According to Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal on Friday, the Kings are &quot;actively shopping&quot; Malik Monk in hopes of freeing up a roster spot and financial flexibility to pursue Russell Westbrook.The Kings' backcourt is crowded. Monk, Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis and Devin Carter are all in contention for minutes. By clearing out Monk, the Kings would give ample bench space for Westbrook behind Dennis Schroder.Monk’s contract runs about $18.8 million next season, with multi-year guarantees and a player option. Thus, unloading him would ease Sacramento’s long-term cap constraints. Monk is signed to a four-year, $77,975,308 contract.Fans responded to the report on social media. One fan on X ripped the Kings, calling them awful.&quot;This is why the Kings are always awful,&quot; the fan wrote.Aidan LaPorta @AidanLaPorta69LINK@TheDunkCentral @GrantAfseth This is why the kings are always awful 😭Other fans shared in the disappointment:Mike Loginoff @_TheLogPodLINK@TheDunkCentral @GrantAfseth Sacramento wants to offload a young and athletic guard entering his prime. Golden State does not want to fill a void in its roster with such a player. Interesting and sad for all involved. #DubNation becomes #DumbNationJustin @justin_tweetingLINK@TheDunkCentral @GrantAfseth I am ‘trying very hard’ to take the Kings seriously since I am obligated as an analyst to spend time on all thirty teams but if they trade Malik Monk to open up a spot for the fossilized remains of Russell Westbrook I will be blacklisting them from my television 🫡MCK1972 @Mattkowals38746LINK@TheDunkCentral @GrantAfseth That doesn’t sound great to me….but the Kings do sone crazy things….which generally work out well for other teams instead of them… It’s a strange franchise….was so cool when they made the playoffs…don’t know when that’s happening again..More fans felt the same way:Marcelas @MarcelasHowardLINK@TheDunkCentral @GrantAfseth I’m honestly befuddled on why we’re trying to trade monk at this point in his career… he has a lot of hoop left….Maximum Spider 2099 @2099gamingLINK@TheDunkCentral @GrantAfseth The kings front office just be literally on Centel mode every seasonLast season, Monk averaged 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 65 games played, while shooting 43.9%. Westbrook, on the other hand, averaged 13.3 ppg, 6.1 apg and 4.9 rpg in 75 games played.What’s next for Russell Westbrook and the Kings?Sacramento is actively trying to trade Malik Monk this offseason. Their goal is clearly to create a roster opening and financial flexibility that will allow them to bring Westbrook aboard as a key bench piece.Kings guard Malik Monk (0) drives to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn ImagesHowever, finding a trade partner has proven difficult so far. If they’re successful in moving Monk, the Kings plan to sign Russell Westbrook and deploy him as a sixth man behind Dennis Schroder.Westbrook, now 36 and a former MVP, has remained unsigned, and with training camp approaching, his market appears to be dwindling. The Kings may represent one of his last realistic opportunities to join a roster in the league this summer.Free agent Russell Westbrook- Source: ImagnThe Kings seem eager to finalize a deal soon, within the coming week. This will give Westbrook time to be fully integrated before the season begins.Furthermore, Sacramento’s organizational direction has shifted under new leadership. General manager Scott Perry replaced Monte McNair this spring and his vision seems more focused on roster flexibility and future planning.