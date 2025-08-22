  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Sacramento Kings
  • "This is why the Kings are awful": NBA fans rip Sacramento for pushing $77,975,308 guard's trade to make space for Russell Westbrook

"This is why the Kings are awful": NBA fans rip Sacramento for pushing $77,975,308 guard's trade to make space for Russell Westbrook

By Ubong Richard
Published Aug 22, 2025 18:40 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Sacramento Kings - Source: Getty
NBA fans rip Sacramento for pushing $77,975,308 guard's trade to make space for Russell Westbrook - Source: Getty

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly active in the offseason trade. According to Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal on Friday, the Kings are "actively shopping" Malik Monk in hopes of freeing up a roster spot and financial flexibility to pursue Russell Westbrook.

The Kings' backcourt is crowded. Monk, Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis and Devin Carter are all in contention for minutes. By clearing out Monk, the Kings would give ample bench space for Westbrook behind Dennis Schroder.

Monk’s contract runs about $18.8 million next season, with multi-year guarantees and a player option. Thus, unloading him would ease Sacramento’s long-term cap constraints. Monk is signed to a four-year, $77,975,308 contract.

Fans responded to the report on social media. One fan on X ripped the Kings, calling them awful.

"This is why the Kings are always awful," the fan wrote.
Other fans shared in the disappointment:

More fans felt the same way:

Last season, Monk averaged 17.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 65 games played, while shooting 43.9%. Westbrook, on the other hand, averaged 13.3 ppg, 6.1 apg and 4.9 rpg in 75 games played.

What’s next for Russell Westbrook and the Kings?

Sacramento is actively trying to trade Malik Monk this offseason. Their goal is clearly to create a roster opening and financial flexibility that will allow them to bring Westbrook aboard as a key bench piece.

Kings guard Malik Monk (0) drives to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Kings guard Malik Monk (0) drives to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

However, finding a trade partner has proven difficult so far. If they’re successful in moving Monk, the Kings plan to sign Russell Westbrook and deploy him as a sixth man behind Dennis Schroder.

Westbrook, now 36 and a former MVP, has remained unsigned, and with training camp approaching, his market appears to be dwindling. The Kings may represent one of his last realistic opportunities to join a roster in the league this summer.

Free agent Russell Westbrook- Source: Imagn
Free agent Russell Westbrook- Source: Imagn

The Kings seem eager to finalize a deal soon, within the coming week. This will give Westbrook time to be fully integrated before the season begins.

Furthermore, Sacramento’s organizational direction has shifted under new leadership. General manager Scott Perry replaced Monte McNair this spring and his vision seems more focused on roster flexibility and future planning.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

Sacramento Kings Nation! You can check out the latest Sacramento Kings Schedule and dive into the Kings Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Krutik Jain
