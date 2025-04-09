"This could be my last day" - Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla makes feelings known on Michael Malone's firing

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone was unexpectedly fired on Tuesday with just three games remaining in the 2024-25 NBA regular season. The news left Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla contemplating his long-term coaching prospects.

Amid a four-game losing streak, Denver moved on from Malone and general manager Calvin Booth despite sitting fourth in the Western Conference (47-32). Malone spent 10 seasons with the franchise, leading the Nuggets to six straight playoff appearances, including a 2023 NBA title run.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Malone's dismissal is tied for the latest coaching change in NBA history. The Atlanta Hawks previously fired Hubie Brown with three outings remaining during the 1980-81 campaign, at which point they had a 31-48 record.

Following Tuesday's 119-117 overtime road win over the New York Knicks, Mazzulla weighed in on Malone's abrupt firing. The reigning champion took a humble approach, noting that his days could be numbered as well.

"I wake up every day saying, 'This could be my last day,' and you have to have that type of perspective because it gives you gratitude. It also keeps you hungry," Mazzulla said.

"So, you have to have a healthy balance of you want this for as long as you can. At the same time, you're very much replaceable because that's just how it works."

Coming off last year's title, Boston (59-20) sits second in the Eastern Conference and third in the league. So, Mazzulla's job appears relatively safe entering the postseason.

Nevertheless, four of the last six championship-winning coaches have been fired, potentially adding pressure on Mazzulla to secure back-to-back titles.

Josh Kroenke on reasoning behind Nuggets firing Michael Malone

Regarding the thought process behind Denver firing Michael Malone, Josh Kroenke, vice chairman of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, attributed it to this year's championship race.

According to Kroenke, replacing Malone with interim coach David Adelman ahead of the playoffs marked the organization's clearest avenue to contention.

"This decision was not made lightly and was evaluated very carefully, and we do it only with the intention of giving our group the best chance at competing for the 2025 NBA championship and delivering another title to Denver and our fans everywhere," Kroenke said in a statement released Tuesday.

"... It is a necessary step to allow us to compete at the highest level right now. Championship-level standards and expectations remain in place for the current season."

Adelman has just three contests to implement changes before the postseason. Meanwhile, the Nuggets (47-32) are only one game ahead of the eighth-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves (46-33), putting them in jeopardy of falling into a play-in spot.

