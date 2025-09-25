"This is his life now" - Lakers coach JJ Redick chimes in on Luka Doncic's stunning offseason transformation

  • home icon
By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 25, 2025 22:34 GMT
JJ Redick reveals Luka Doncic's mentality behind his stunning offseason transformation

The LA Lakers went all in to keep Luka Doncic happy this offseason. In August, they not only gave the Slovenian star a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension, but also made a big gesture when the team GM and president both traveled to Europe to show their support for the EuroBasket.

There is a wide consensus that Doncic will have his best NBA season so far when he steps on the court for the next season. Much of it has to do with his physical transformation. It was reported that the Lakers' star lost over 30 pounds during the offseason.

According to Lakers coach JJ Redick, Luka Doncic's stunning transformation has been because of his commitment to his craft and the new standard that he has set for himself.

"I get a sense, from talking to him all summer, spending time with him...that is his life now, this is his routine, this is just a daily commitment to the new standard that he's set for himself," Redick told reporters. "His excitement level, not just what he hopes this season will be...but in embracing this new standard, was very high."
Alluding to Doncic's performance in the EuroBasket, Redick said he expected Doncic to be his best version in the upcoming season.

"You saw that end of last year, where the layoff from the calf injury, whatever emotions he was going through post-trade, it had an effect on him...so I expect the best version of Luka."
JJ Redick also had some great news for himself. The Lakers coach signed a four-year, $32 million extension with the team right before the 2025-26 season started.

During his interaction with the reporters, Redick was also very straightforward about his expectations for the players. He said that he would demand his players to be in "championship shape" throughout the season. The former player, who will enter the second season of his coaching career, led the Lakers to a 50-32 record last season.

Rob Pelinka gives an honest assessment of Luka Doncic

Bringing Luka Doncic to the Lakers might have embellished Rob Pelinka's legacy with the Lakers. While Doncic's arrival set the franchise up for another decade (given that Doncic stays), Pelinka saw a "genuine person" in the Slovenian star.

"He's just an incredibly genuine person...There's nothing fake or pretend about him," Pelinka told reporters. "He's just a genuine guy, and I think that helps. That's a great leadership quality when people feel like they really know your heart and what you think."
Last month, Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss traveled to Poland to support Luka Doncic and his Slovenian team in EuroBasket. Buss also spoke to a Slovenian radio channel, detailing Doncic and the trade drama that the public had a very limited idea about.

Nandjee Ranjan

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
bell-icon Manage notifications