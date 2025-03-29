"This list would beat a couple NBA teams right now" - Nick Young makes major claim with bold picks for his ‘All-Blackballed’ NBA team

Former NBA wingman Nick Young created a specific list of players which he posted on X (formerly Twitter). The list was atypical since it wasn't about the best players to play or the greatest at a certain position. Instead, it was players whom he alleges have been blackballed from the NBA.

His list included himself, J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert, Isaiah Thomas, Dwight Howard and Tyreke Evans. The list also includes Jordan and Jamal Crawford who, despite the name, are not related.

After sharing his list, Young claimed that this group is good enough to win games in the NBA right now.

"This list would beat a couple NBA teams right now!!" Young said. "Philly, Mavs, Hornets, Wizards. And you can throw in a couple more."

The teams that Nick Young listed are not in the best shape right now. Both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Dallas Mavericks rosters have been decimated with injuries, making them non-competitive.

The Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards seemingly don't have the talent to be competitive and are respectively 14th and 15th in the East. Additionally, it was just announced that Ball would miss the last ten games of this season.

The players on Nick Young's list are champions and award winners

The list of players that Nick Young provided are proven winners. Young himself was a champion with the 2018 Golden State Warriors and he's not the only champ on the list.

J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert have both won titles as well and they did it as teammates. Both of them were part of the historic 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers squad led by LeBron James that rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win the NBA Finals.

Additionally, Smith was also teammates with James on the 2020 LA Lakers team that bagged the title. Aside from Smith, Dwight Howard was also on that squad and he's also on Young's list. Howard is not only an NBA champion, he is also a three-time Defensive Player of the Year (2009-2011) and an eight-time All-Star (2007-2014),

Then, there's Isaiah Thomas, who can be considered an underdog. He stood at only 5-foot-9 but he was, at his peak, an MVP candidate. In 2016-17, he was third in the league in scoring at 28.9 points per game despite his height disadvantage. He also has two All-Star selections to his name (2016 & 2017).

Jamal Crawford, another player on Nick Young's list, is known for his smooth handles and elite scoring. More than that, though, he was a three-time Sixth Man of the Year awardee (2010, 2014 and 2016) and was an essential part of the LA Clippers during the Lob City era.

