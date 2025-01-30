"This looks like selective outrage" - Ex-Clippers guard advocates pairing Victor Wembanyama with enforcer on Spurs post Zubac scuffle

San Antonio Spurs sophomore Victor Wembanyama found himself on the receiving end of a hard shove from LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac during Wednesday night’s home loss. The incident left Wembanyama stumbling and led former NBA player Lou Williams to suggest that the Spurs should consider adding an enforcer to protect their young star from similar situations in the future.

Williams made this request on Friday’s episode of the “Run It Back” show.

“I’m down for an enforcer, but this looks like selective outrage to me … Zu (Ivica Zubac) is the least threatening person that you can imagine,” Williams said. “It looks like Wemby carries himself in the same manner.”

“But I agree with you guys. Have somebody that has thick skin, tough skin that’s willing to go out there and put in on the line to protect the product. To protect the guy that’s going to win us a lot of basketball games,” he added.

Victor Wembanyama and Ivica Zubac had a heated exchange during the Spurs’ 128-116 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday. The confrontation occurred when Zubac gave Wembanyama a hard shove in the back, sending him tumbling to the floor as Harrison Barnes attempted a 3-pointer.

The reigning Rookie of the Year immediately jumped up to confront Zubac but was held back by teammates and coaches. The Clippers center later apologized to Wembanyama, explaining that he reacted emotionally because he felt he had been fouled on a previous play.

Wembanyama in his post-game presser expressed frustration over what he perceives as a lack of calls from officials. He noted that he does not feel he gets a fair whistle from referees.

Despite the altercation, Wembanyama had a strong performance, finishing with a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds, along with four assists.

Chris Paul advocates for Victor Wembanyama ahead of NBA All-Star reserves announcement

Victor Wembanyama missed out on a starting spot in the Western Conference for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. While the Spurs were in Paris for a doubleheader against the Indiana Pacers, veteran teammate Chris Paul made a passionate appeal for league coaches to vote Wembanyama in as a reserve for his first All-Star appearance.

"I hope the coaches will do right and make sure they put Vic into the game. Just playing for a long time, I've had the opportunity to do both, Paul told the media in Paris.

"But if Vic gets voted in by the coaches, that's an honor to be voted in by your peers, you know what I mean?"

Victor Wembanyama, now in his sophomore season, is averaging 24.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Spurs.

The 2025 NBA All-Star Game reserves, comprising seven players from each conference, will be announced tonight at 6:30 p.m. EST. The reserves will include two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at any position.

The 14 All-Star reserves will then join the 10 All-Star starters — announced last week — to complete the All-Star player pool. The final teams will be drafted by All-Star Game general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith on Feb. 6 on TNT as part of the game’s new format.

