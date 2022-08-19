“This is what made Michael great… There is a difference when you take your shot and how you take it” - 2x NBA champion says Steph Curry has figured out how to make the play for himself

Steph Curry is credited with revolutionizing the game after making three-point shooting more popular. Former NBA champion Kenny Smith believes Curry has mastered the act of making plays for himself and his teammates.

Many could argue that Curry does not get the recognition on the floor. Albeit being an outstanding shooter, his role in the team transcends that. He is an elite-level ball handler and can also pass the ball.

On 'The Big Podcast with Shaq,' the panel deliberated on which teams could dominate the Western Conference. Shaquille O'Neal believes no one can defeat Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

After going on about Curry's rise through constant training, Smith butted in saying:

"This is what made Michael great. Sometimes you could be so good when you try to do it all yourself. You're like, 'no I'm just gonna make this play,' and Steph has figured out how to make the play for himself and then go, 'I'm gonna defer.'

"That's hard to do because at every time he could probably get his shot off. It's never a part in the game, him, Giannis, LeBron, Kevin Durant, Kyrie like they say 'I can get my shot off' but there is a difference when you take your shot and how you take it, and he's mastered that."

Entering that "takeover" mode is not something that is often seen with Curry. Although he knows how to get his teammates involved, he is aware of when it is best to take his shot.

Steph Curry has won four NBA titles in six finals appearances

(L-R) Juan Toscano-Anderson, Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Andre Iguodala, and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

Although Steph Curry has one finals MVP, which he won last season, he has been a crucial part of the Warriors dynasty. Their first trip to the finals for the first time since 1975 came in 2015, and it ended with a 4-2 series win over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although James had a better outing than everyone else in the series, the finals MVP could not be given to a player on the losing team. Andre Iguodala was the most impressive player on the Warriors roster, mainly for his efforts in defending LBJ.

Since then, the Warriors have become regulars in the finals, reaching the next four. James exacted revenge in 2016, preventing the Warriors from getting a fairytale end to their 73-9 season.

With the addition of Kevin Durant in the 2016 offseason, the Warriors won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. They had a great three-peat chance, but injuries to KD and Klay Thompson derailed their campaign.

2023 is another year for the Warriors to throw their hats in the ring. If they stay healthy, there is a high possibility they will make another finals appearance.

