"This is madness": Draymond Green claps back at Jusuf Nurkic for ‘dont deserve a chance’ comments amid Suns-Warriors drama

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors survived a late thriller against Jusuf Nurkic and the Phoenix Suns at Chase Center on Saturday (112-113). The Suns dropped to 31-22 in the West and are tied for fifth with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Warriors maintained their momentum and moved to thetTop-10 after winning their fourth in a row (25-25 record).

Saturday's game saw a battle between Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic several weeks after the former was suspended for his on-court altercation with the Bosnian big man.

Draymond Green took to social media and reacted to Jusuf Nurkic's comment that he deserves no second chance after his suspension was over.

"What did I do to not deserve a chance" Severely outplay you? I should have hopped on Draymond Green Show tonight. This is madness," he wrote on his IG story.

The two big men once again had their on-court battles and called out each other in the post-game presser.

"It's sad. He didn't learn anything. Just a matter of time. He's going to hit somebody else again. Take back everything I said. He don't deserve a chance," Jusuf Nurkic said, via ESPN.

Draymond Green didn't back down, though, and said that Nurkic's trash talk didn't affect him at all.

"I thought I was great tonight. He tried to get in my head, and it didn't work. If he wants me to walk around quiet, like him, I'm never going to do that. Quiet guys don't win," Green responded, via ESPN.

"They called a foul on the post-up, and he started talking. Never backing down from that. I like that type of action."

Draymond Green gets high praise from Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry for performance after return from suspension

Draymond Green missed 16 games due to suspension, and his absence hurt the Warriors, who continue to struggle amid injury woes and chemistry issues.

However, his return has helped the franchise become more consistent on both ends. Green got high praise from coach Steve Kerr and megastar teammate Stephen Curry for his performances after his return to the floor for the Warriors.

"He understands that he has to be the guy he has been the last nine years, not the one he has been the last year. I see him doing that," Steve Kerr said of Green, via ESPN.

"He has given us a lift every game he has been back. He connects, obviously, our defense, but you can talk about his defense every game. He gave us great energy. Draymond knows how to walk the line that he needs to walk. This is probably the best game that you've seen it," Stephen Curry said, via ESPN.

Green had 15 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, on 7-of-9 shooting, flirting with a triple-double.

