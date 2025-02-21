"This may be the last dance" - Ex-NFL MVP deciphers Steph Curry's subtle response to Draymond Green’s championship prediction

Over the NBA All-Star Weekend, Steph Curry's teammate, Draymond Green, claimed the Warriors have a chance to win the championship this year. His statement came after he was asked about the organization’s decision to trade for Jimmy Butler at the deadline. Green believes the Warriors have a stronger title shot with Butler on the roster.

Ad

After his comments gained traction, Curry was asked about his thoughts on the Warriors' title chances. The four-time NBA champion, who won All-Star Game MVP on Sunday, is motivated heading into the second half of the season to compete for another championship.

However, former NFL MVP Cam Newton believes Curry’s comments about the Warriors’ title hopes have a deeper meaning. On Thursday, a new episode of his show "4th & 1 with Cam Newton" was released, where he broke down what he thinks Curry truly meant.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think it just revitalizes that locker room," Newton said (1:19:10). "I think it's a reach to say that they're gonna win an NBA championship this year."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"This is the reality of it, though. If they don't win this year, it's going to be some things that's going to change. They all know that, we all know that ... If y'all don't win this year, this may be the last dance. No documentary."

Ad

Ad

Newton also pointed out that change had already started when Klay Thompson left to join the Dallas Mavericks.

While Curry is still performing at a high level, many believe the star guard doesn’t have much time left on the court, as he is 36. The same concerns apply to Draymond Green, 34, and Jimmy Butler, 35, making the Warriors’ championship window smaller than ever.

Also read: Jonathan Kuminga Injury Update: Steph Curry's Warriors get massive update on 6-foot-7 forward as playoff push begins

Ad

The Warriors reportedly wanted to form a Big 3 with Steph Curry and two future Hall of Famers

Ashish Mathur of Hoops Wire reported on Thursday that the Warriors attempted to trade for Kevin Durant and LeBron James before the deadline. The plan was to give Curry the help he needed to pursue his fifth championship.

Ad

Expand Tweet

However, the plan did not materialize, and the Warriors ultimately landed on Butler as Curry and Green’s new co-star. Golden State currently sits 10th in the Western Conference with a 28-27 record and will look to make a strong playoff push in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.