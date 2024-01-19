"This mf don't miss": Ja Morant shares hilarious Snoop Dogg meme for Ja 1 “Red Stardust"

Ja Morant had a hilarious response to the images of the latest colorway from his signature shoe line. The 24-year-old took to X/Twitter, sharing a slapping meme of Snoop Dogg in response to the online teasing of the shoes before its official launch.

Ja humorously referenced the meme when ESPN featured writer, Cole, uploaded images of the latest Nike Ja 1 ‘Red Stardust’. Cole playfully dubbed the pair Ja 1 'bite' due to its distinctive tongue patch.

The viral meme is from a reaction video of Snoop Dogg and the American actor and comedian Michael Rapaport discussing the singer, Drake. In the video, Snoop Dogg says:

"When Drake first came out, I was like, 'He's just gonna be here today and gone tomorrow,'" and then adds, "Then I'm like, 'This m****f****r don't miss."

Everything special about the Ja Morant- Nike Ja 1 'Red Stardust'

The Nike Ja 1 Red Stardust showcases several distinguishing features that set it apart from previous models and contribute to its unique appeal. The sneaker introduces a departure from traditional leather and ripstop elements, opting for a fresh canvas material throughout the upper. This change not only provides a distinct texture but also brings a new aesthetic to the shoe, enhancing its visual appeal.

The entirety of the upper is uniformly bathed in a striking shade of red stardust, offering a bold and cohesive look that captures attention. Moreover, the Nike Ja 1 Red Stardust incorporates specific design elements inspired by Ja Morant's personal style. The tongue tag is a notable standout, featuring a graphic representation of Morant's real-life diamond grills.

The unique grill that featured in the tongue of the show, costs a whopping $30,000, as revealed by Ja Morant himself.

This design includes Ja Morant's "JA" logo set against a backdrop of four shiny teeth covered in blue diamonds, reflecting his distinctive and expensive grills. The inclusion of these personal touches adds an element of individuality and exclusivity to the sneaker, aligning it closely with Morant's unique persona and style.

Additionally, the Nike Ja 1 Red Stardust boasts performance-driven features that maintain its functionality alongside its striking design. TPU reinforcements on the eyelets and leather near the forefoot ensure the shoe's performance integrity, providing durability and support essential for athletic activities.

Accompanied by a tan midsole with splatter paint details and a black rubber outsole, the sneaker successfully combines style and substance, making it a compelling choice for fans of Ja Morant and sneaker enthusiasts.

