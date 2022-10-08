“This motherf****r Kobe was already drenched in sweat, and we was like, ‘Yeah, he different’” - Lebron James recalls Kobe Bryant’s mentality during Olympics; other teammates were enthralled by his work ethic

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was one of the most relentless competitors in basketball. Throughout his illustrious career, numerous veterans have shared stories of the "Black Mamba."

Bryant was obsessed with his craft as a competitor on the hardwood. He was known to wake up in the earliest of hours in order to continue to strive towards becoming one of the all-time greats. Not only did Bryant thrive with the Lakers, he also played for Team USA in the Olympics. One of the most memorable experiences was during the 2008 Olympics with the "Redeem Team."

The "Redeem Team" documentary that debuted Friday on Netflix portrays the USA team that was on a mission to respond after the disappointing 2004 Olympic performance.

With plenty of talented players on the roster, including LeBron James, Bryant was recruited to be the "leader." In a recent clip from the documentary, James talked about how shocking it was to see Bryant poured in sweat in the early hours of the morning.

"This motherf****r Kobe was already drenched in sweat, and we was like, ‘Yeah, he different,’” James said.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



LeBron: "This motherf****r Kobe was already drenched in sweat and we was like, 'yeah, he different.'"



Another great Kobe story from #RedeemTeam LeBron: "This motherf****r Kobe was already drenched in sweat and we was like, 'yeah, he different.'" Another great Kobe story from #RedeemTeam LeBron: "This motherf****r Kobe was already drenched in sweat and we was like, 'yeah, he different.'" https://t.co/SCsBaeNZvI

Kobe Bryant stories shared in "Redeem Team" documentary

NBA legend Kobe Bryant during his time with Team USA

Kobe Bryant was possessed when it came to being the best on the basketball court. His hard work paid off, as Bryant will be remembered as one of the top players ever.

The Netflix documentary titled "Redeem Team" has generated buzz, mainly due to the behind-the-scenes stories involving the former LA Lakers legend. When the "Redeem Team" was constructed, there were concerns that there might be too much star power with players like LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



MELO: "He was like, 'No, he ain't my teammate right now. F**k him. Get up.'"



@Netflix

LEBRON: "Kobe said, 'I'm running through Pau's f****g chest.' Man, you trippin. That's your teammate. You ain't about to do that."MELO: "He was like, 'No, he ain't my teammate right now. F**k him. Get up.'" #RedeemTeam @Netflix LEBRON: "Kobe said, 'I'm running through Pau's f****g chest.' Man, you trippin. That's your teammate. You ain't about to do that." MELO: "He was like, 'No, he ain't my teammate right now. F**k him. Get up.'"#RedeemTeam @Netflixhttps://t.co/Z05ggRYst6

It was said that Bryant was recruited by coach Mike Krzyzewski, the Duke icon, as a way to set the tone for the rest of the players on the team. Throughout the stories that have already been shared, it was clear that the message was received as Bryant showed them just how determined he was to win.

Bryant, who died in January 2020 won two Olympic gold medals. He also was on the 2012 Team USA in London. Bryant, a Hall of Famer and a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team, won five NBA titles with the Lakers. He was an 18-time All-Star who led the league in scoring in two seasons and also a 12-time All-Defensive team selection.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far