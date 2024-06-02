"This is nuts": Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hyped as Michael Jordan's game-used patch card reaches $2 million bidding war 

Years after his final NBA game, Michael Jordan remains a well-known figure in sports. According to Mantel, the Chicago Bulls star's Upper Deck Signed Game-Used Logoman Patch is expected to fetch $2 million at auction. Interestingly, despite the high price, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, understands the cost.

Ohanian shared his reaction on X as he expressed his excitement over the latest development while not being surprised by the monetary value of the card.

"This is nuts. And yet, I get it," Ohanian posted.

This isn't the first time a Michael Jordan memorabilia item has reached a price range of that level.

In 2023, his game-worn shoes during the 1998 NBA Finals were sold for $2.24 million, as per Front Office Sports' Alex Schiffer. Additionally, his game-worn jersey of the same finals was sold for $10.1 million.

Sports memorabilia appraiser talked about the value of Michael Jordan items in today's age

Michael Jordan, the five-time MVP, is associated with basketball prestige among the other legends of the NBA. Antiques Roadshow's Leila Dunbar compared the heights reached by Jordan's memorabilia to MLB legend Babe Ruth's statue when it comes to collector's items.

"For a century, Babe Ruth has been the leading athlete in terms of value in ... baseball and pretty much in all of sports," Dunbar said. "Jordan is pretty much the athlete to come up to a level near Ruth. ... There's still Michael mania."

The same can be said for his sneakers, which are still considered a go-to option for daily outfits.

In today's day, there is still a demand for anything related to the Bulls legend. The following behind Michael Jordan continues to grow with no signs of slowing down, as fans are still eyeing the next rare piece to acquire for their collection.

Jordan played 15 seasons, securing six NBA championships and six NBA Finals MVPs. In a professional career filled with several moments placed in the basketball hall-of-fame, fans continue to relive any piece of history they can get their hands on.