"This off-season was fun" - Joel Embiid quips about chaos following Damian Lillard's trade to Bucks

Joel Embiid has been enjoying the NBA offseason despite his All-Star teammate James Harden being part of the trade rumors. On September 27, the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard in a three-team deal, with Jrue Holiday heading to the Portland Trail Blazers. Then, on October 1, Holiday was shipped to the Boston Celtics in a separate deal.

Both trades have significant ramifications for the Eastern Conference and the NBA. Yet, it would appear Embiid is enjoying the drama. The 2023 NBA MVP took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to update fans on how much he has been enjoying the trade drama over the past week.

However, with Lillard's trade saga over and Holiday re-routed to a new team, all attention will now turn toward the Philadelphia 76ers.

James Harden is the last domino to fall and most teams around the NBA have their rosters set and are preparing for the upcoming season. With each passing day, a trade for the 2018 MVP looks less and less likely.

Until Harden's situation reaches a conclusion, it will be difficult to know whether Embiid and the Sixers are contenders in the East or whether they will struggle to even make it to the playoffs.

Stephen A. Smith hints that Joel Embiid could leave the Sixers

The Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics have been the best teams in the Eastern Conference for the past few seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to add depth this summer and are now in a tier below their two rivals. Joel Embiid wants to win a championship and he has been vocal about that desire.

As such, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes the superstar big man could look to force his way out of Philadelphia — unless Daryl Morey can build a contending roster in the near future. Smith also pointed toward the Bucks' addition of Damian Lillard, noting his addition could be a catalyst for an Embiid trade request.

“Philly [76ers], what can you say? Philly’s in a world of trouble. Joel Embiid, keep your eyes open for Joel Embiid. He might demand to be traded after this.” Stephen A. said.

James Harden isn't expected to participate in the Sixers' upcoming training camp. Nor is the veteran guard expected to suit up for the team during the regular season. The longer Harden's situation with Philadelphia drags on, the more it will hurt the Sixers' chances to build a contending roster.

A wasted season is like a wasted year of Embiid's prime. As a competitive superstar, a wasted year could be the final straw, but only time will tell.