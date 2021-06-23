"This one does hurt" - Paul George reflects on his missed free throws in LA Clippers' loss to Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of Western Conference Finals | 2021 NBA Playoffs

Paul George missed two game-winning free throws with 7.8 seconds left as the LA Clippers lost 104-103 to the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers are now 0-2 down in the Western Conference Finals. The All-Star forward clanked both shots from the line that would have given his team a 3-point lead.

The Suns then scored on an alley-oop pass off an inbound play that resulted in the final winning margin. George’s missed free throws were one of the most discussed topics after the game. On first viewing, many felt the two misses virtually decided the ball game.

"We were down about it,” Paul George said in the postgame interview. “Pat (Patrick Beverley) told no lies, this one does hurt. We know we had to steal one, this one was a chance to do it... Just gotta get ready for the next one."

The LA Clippers were missing Kawhi Leonard for the second straight game in this series and needed George to take on a bigger responsibility. He struggled for the first three periods before scoring 10 points in the deciding quarter. The missed foul shots were unfortunate as the six-time All-NBA team member made one clutch shot after another before he went to the line.

“I’m always confident at the free throw line.” George explained earlier in the interview. “I’ve always been very successful in clutch moments at the line. Tonight I was unsuccessful. I’m not going to put too much (on it).”

Paul George shares LA Clippers mindset for Game 3

Paul George #13 makes a play up in the final minutes of the fourth quarter

The LA Clippers are down 0-2 for the third consecutive series. But they overcame this series deficit the previous two times and will now have to do so again to win the the Western Conference Finals and advance to the NBA Finals.

Nevertheless, knowing that they’ve been down this road before, George and the LA Clippers are confident they can overcome the odds once more.

“With this team if anything we are more confident,” George said. “If I know this team correctly, the fight we have going into Game 3 and the fight that we have to believe that we will change this series, that is who we are.”

"It's not much. It's doing things better. That question wouldn't be asked if we won. We lost off free throws. We lost off an inbound tip-jam. It just comes down to gameplan mistakes that we need to clean up."



Paul George on adjustments to make after Game 2 loss. #Clippers — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 23, 2021

The LA Clippers will head home to play Game 3 in front of a friendly crowd. George and company will be taking on the Suns at Staples Center on Thursday.

