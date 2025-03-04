"This one stings" - Kyrie Irving speaks out for the first time since suffering season-ending ACL injury

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving went live on Instagram to thank his fans and friends for the love and support they've given him after his injury was confirmed.

The All-Star guard suffered a season-ending ACL tear on Monday's 122-98 loss against the Sacramento Kings. Irving sustained the injury in the first quarter of the game on a foul and had to be helped by his teammates.

Irving was one of the few remaining bright spots for the Mavericks after the management traded their franchise star, Luka Doncic, to the LA Lakers. The star guard played well after the All-Star break, appearing in six games. During that stretch, the former Duke star averaged 25.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 32.5 minutes.

Unfortunately for Irving and the Mavericks, the season culminated in a miserable knee injury. On social media, the top pick of the 2011 NBA draft talked to his fans about the major setback he sustained.

According to Irving, the recovery period has started mentally for him. He continued to thank everyone for the support he's received since his injury.

"Just want to let you guys know I'm okay, I will be okay moving forward," Irving said. "It does suck, a lot. This one stings, for sure. But I have a great support system around me, I have incredible family members and friends. I know I'm supported, not just here in America but internationally. I'm not on this journey alone."

Irving did everything he could for Dallas this season. He played 50 games, averaging 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists. The veteran star shot 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc. Additionally, he became an All-Star for the ninth time after he replaced his injured teammate, Anthony Davis, at the renowned event.

Analyst demands that the Mavericks' ownership fire Nico Harrison following the injury to Kyrie Irving

With the injury to Kyrie Irving, most fans are aware of the team's chances in the 2024-25 season. They know that making it to the postseason would be daunting, especially with a heavily injured roster. On Tuesday, Kevin O'Connor took the chance to demand that the Dallas Mavericks' ownership let general manager Nico Harrison go.

According to O'Connor, this is the only way to gain the trust of the fans following their questionable moves.

"My main thought here is this, Patrick Dumont, the Mavericks owner, needs to fire Nico Harrison today. This injury is an opportunity for him to gain the respect and trust of Mavericks fans by admitting the grave mistake," O'Connor said.

O'Connor put all the blame on Harrison and his decision to trade Luka Doncic, the much-beloved star.

