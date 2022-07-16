“This is one white American center who will be anything but a bust” - Skip Bayless believes Chet Holmgren can be a beast in the NBA, compares him to 2x NBA and NCAA champion

OKC Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren has had some ups-and-downs in a handful of summer league games, but he's also shown the ability to be dominant. To that end, on "The Skip Bayless Show," Bayless said Holmgren reminds him of former NCAA and NBA legend Bill Walton:

“I haven’t seen this type of play since Bill Walton. ... This is one white American center who will be anything but a bust.”

The comparison to Walton, a Hall of Famer, is a dicey one. While Walton guided powerhouse UCLA to two NCAA championships and the Portland Trail Blazers to the 1977 NBA title, injuries plagued his career. Walton missed four full seasons and the majority of four of the 10 seasons in which he played.

Walton's second NBA championship came with the Boston Celtics in 1986, when he was the Sixth Man of the Year in a career revival. He peaked by his fourth seasons yet is still a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, even with a career scoring average of 13.3 points per game.

Walton was also a three-time national player of the year at UCLA. Holmgren was a consensus second-team All-American in his one season at Gonzaga.

Walton was the No. 1 pick in 1974, while Holmgren was picked nearly as high, going No. 2 last month. Accordingly, fans were eager to get a look at the Thunder's new big man.

It didn't take long for Holmgren to impress. After an eye-opening debut in the Salt Lake City Summer League, Holmgren headed to Las Vegas to take on the rest of the NBA. The 7-footer has averaged 12.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks in three games. He has shot 46.4%, including 42.9% from 3-point range.

Chet Holmgren continues to impress in Summer League

The intrigue surrounding Chet Holmgren will continue as his career unfolds. Heading into the draft, many were concerned that his thin frame will be problematic in the NBA.

So far, Holmgren has held his own and more. The 20-year-old has looked sensational alongside young talents like Josh Giddey and fellow 2022 draft selection Jalen Williams. The Thunder have been the talk of the NBA in the Summer League, as the roster has an impressive amount of young, rising talent.

Amid that impressive wave is Holmgren, who appears to have all of the tools to be a star. Putting on a show at Summer League is one thing, but seeing if Holmgren can duplicate that production during the regular season is another matter. Holmgren should be one to monitor and a Rookie of the Year candidate.

