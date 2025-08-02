"This why you pay the man early" - Trae Young drops fiery take on Micah Parsons revealing behind the scenes of Cowboys exit drama

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young shared his take on linebacker Micah Parsons requesting a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.On Friday, the 26-year-old LB announced his trade request via a lengthy post on X. Parsons also explained his reasoning in his statement.&quot;Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me,&quot; Parsons said, in part.Young replied to Parsons' tweet on Friday, sharing his thoughts on the trade request.&quot;This why you pay the man early, when someone will take less early to stay in a place he wanted to be forever, you do it… the price only goes up now! Get what you deserve bro!&quot; Young tweeted.Parsons, a four-time Pro Bowler, has been among the best NFL players since being drafted by the Cowboys as the No. 12 pick in 2021. He is entering the fifth and final season of his rookie contract.Meanwhile, Trae Young will be in his eighth season with the Hawks in 2025-26. Last season, Young put up 24.2 points and a career-best 11.6 assists per game on 41.1% shooting (34.0% from 3-point range) in 76 games.Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks could make a run in the East next seasonTrae Young's Atlanta Hawks have made some interesting moves this offseason. With a wide-open Eastern Conference, ESPN's Chris Herring named Atlanta among the top contenders next season.Herring listed the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks in &quot;Tier 1.&quot; The NBA analyst placed the Hawks, the Orlando Magic and the Philadelphia 76ers in &quot;Tier 2: Teams on the cusp after reloading.&quot;The Hawks most notably traded away Clint Capela, who was removed from the starting lineup last season in place of Onyeka Okongwu. Atlanta also acquired former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, versatile wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and sharpshooter Luke Kennard.While Porzingis has been injury-prone throughout his career, he is effective when he's on the floor. The 7-foot-3 center played a key role in the Boston Celtics' 2024 championship run. Porzingis will provide additional firepower behind Trae Young. Alexander-Walker and Kennard will also be key rotation pieces for the Hawks.