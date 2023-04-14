"This is a perfect scenario for the Lakers" - Charles Barkley picks LA Lakers over Memphis Grizzlies in first-round matchup

The seventh-seeded LA Lakers are set for a first-round clash against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies in Round 1 of this year's NBA Playoffs. LA qualified for the postseason following its play-in win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Despite being the lower seed, the Lakers are only viewed as slight underdogs against the Grizzlies. However, according to NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Charles Barkley, things have lined up perfectly for LeBron James and Co.

During Tuesday’s "NBA on TNT" broadcast, Barkley explained that he is picking the Lakers to win the series as the Grizzlies are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

“To me, this is a perfect scenario for the Lakers. I'm going to pick them to beat Memphis,” he said.

“I think the Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams injuries are too big to overcome. I was looking at these games this weekend; I'm like, 'Man, this thing is working out perfect for the Lakers.'

“Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke are huge pieces. Now, your team gets really small. Brandon Clarke, to me, is one of the best offensive rebounders and energy guys in the NBA. So, I got the Lakers.”

Barkley added that it was very important for LA to beat Minnesota. If they had fallen to the Timberwolves, the Lakers would have had a much tougher playoff path:

“And let me tell you something — why it's really important. Because if they (lost) this game, they (would have played the) Denver [Nuggets] and whoever wins between the [LA] Clippers and the [Phoenix] Suns (in the second round),” Barkley said.

“It's an easier path. Do you want Denver in the first round, or do you want Memphis? You don't want Denver.”

Barkley’s co-host Shaquille O’Neal agreed that LA can beat Memphis if it can find a way to extend the series:

“I think the Lakers can get Memphis,” O’Neal said.

“I'm not saying (dominate them), but if it stretches out to 5, 6, 7 (games), I think they can get Memphis.”

How have the LA Lakers fared against the Memphis Grizzlies this season?

LA Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James

The LA Lakers held their own when they matched up against the Memphis Grizzlies this season, finishing with a 2-1 record. The Lakers also finished 2-2 against the Denver Nuggets, who they could have been matched up against had they lost on Tuesday night.

As Charles Barkley explained, Memphis is without starting center Steven Adams (knee) and reserve big man Brandon Clarke (Achilles). This could lead to problems for the Grizzlies as they will be taking on an LA Lakers team that has superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in its frontcourt.

The Grizzlies will be heavily reliant on Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr. to anchor their defense. Whether Jackson’s interior defense will be enough to keep Davis and James from getting easy baskets could decide the series.

