"This a real demon": NBA fans react as Collin Murray-Boyles seemingly shoots his shot at Sunisa Lee with GF Chloe Kitts present

Collin Murray-Boyles and his girlfriend, Chloe Kitts, shared a moment on Wednesday during the 2025 NBA draft. The Toronto Raptors made the former South Carolina forward's dream come true when they picked him at No. 9. Kitts, who also plays for the Gamecocks in women’s basketball, hugged Murray-Boyles after Adam Silver announced his name.

After the draft, two-time Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee interviewed some of the new pros. When asked by the gymnast to name his celebrity 3x3 team, Murray Boyles named Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz and Lee.

Fans promptly reacted to Collin Murray-Boyles naming Suni Lee as the point guard of his 3x3 team:

“Bro shooting his shot at Suni Lee with his girl Chloe Kitts right there in the building. This a real demon.”

One fan said:

"OG right now"

Another fan added:

WP @awpwol LINK Bro got an absolute unit as a gf but that won’t stop him from cheating

One more fan continued:

MollyOlly @DolliTMolli LINK She is a gold medal winner, and PGs are short.🤣 But yeah, you ain't slick, Rick.😄

Another fan reacted:

"Chloe Kitts sees this and"

Sunisa Lee has also been linked to New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby. The star gymnast went to Madison Square Garden last season twice to cheer for the Knicks. Some fans could not help but troll her and Murray-Boyles after the 20-year-old basketball player’s answer to her question.

Collin Murray-Boyles and Chloe Kitts announced their relationship on Instagram in April 2024. While on their way to a school event, Kitts took a video of them inside a car and wrote “My love” to caption the moment.

On Wednesday, the sweethearts were at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the 2025 NBA draft. Once the Raptors picked Murray-Boyles, he shared hugs with his family before embracing Kitts.

Collin Murray-Boyles said that he would love to play for Raptors before draft night

Collin Murray-Boyles had pre-draft workouts with multiple teams with lottery picks. The New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and the Chicago Bulls were reportedly interested in the University of South Carolina star.

After working out in Toronto, the former South Carolina star had this to say when asked if the Raptors drafted him at No. 9:

“Oh, I would love to be here! Great environment and great group of young guys. Nothing more I can really ask for.”

The Raptors made the call and drafted him with their first-round pick. They already welcomed him to the team via a call and social media posts. The versatile forward ended right where he said he would be excited to play for.

