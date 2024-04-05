"This is the real reason LeBron left Cleveland": Fans react to Caitlin Clark's Final Four interview getting interrupted by unwanted noise

As the next chapter in the championship quest, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are in Cleveland for the Final Four. The Hawkeyes will meet the UConn Huskies on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Ahead of the game, Caitlin Clark gave the most anticipated Final Four interview on Thursday, but background noises created a disturbance and interrupted the interview.

Here's how the fans reacted on X:

"Caitlin Clark, one of the brightest stars the sport has ever seen, at one of the most anticipated Final Fours ever.

"And we can barely hear her breakout interview because it’s in the middle of a loading dock and the only thing between us and the forklifts is a curtain."

This fan took a shot at the management in Cleveland, claiming to know the true reason behind LeBron James' departure.

"This is the real reason LeBron left Cleveland."

Another fan compared the noise to making fun of LSU, as they wrote:

"That sound was LSU removing their girls team from campus for poor academic performance."

However, most of the comments were a direct attack on the management skills of the NCAA, and the users claim that no efficient planning has been done.

"The person people want to hear from more than anyone else in the entire Final 4 (men’s & womens) & the NCAA does this. The most predictable & classic thing ever. Joke of an organization all the way around," one fan said.

"Its the planners fault. Either move the press conference, change to a different time, or tell them to hush and go on break," another said.

Fans are disappointed because women's sports are not given the proper attention, as one fan stated:

"NCAA is notorious for sleep walking through the women’s tournament. So sad… Caitlin has helped to bring excitement and enthusiasm to women’s college basketball… how about the NCAA market the heck out of this. Roll out the red carpet! Show these women the respect they deserve."

Caitlin Clark wins AP Player of the Year

The Iowa Hawkeyes guard added a feather to the cap to her illustrious college career. On Thursday, the talented guard from Iowa received the prestigious title of The Associated Press Player of the Year in women's basketball for the second year in a row.

"I think that's the best part about what I get to do. I grew up having those role models and aspiring to be where I am today," Clark said. "It's super special to see your impact not only in the state of Iowa but across the country. ... To be able to have that impact on the next generation is really special, and you just hope to dream and aspire to be like you one day and chase after all their dreams."

Out of the 36-member national media voting panel, 35 members showed their support for Clark. Cameron Brink of Stanford received the other vote.

