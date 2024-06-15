"This is how you recruit": NBA fans react to Joel Embiid's comments about potentially adding Paul George in offseason

Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar Joel Embiid hilariously suggested that he wants his team to sign Paul George during an episode of "NBA Countdown." Embiid appeared as a guest analyst alongside the LA Clippers star for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, which the Dallas Mavericks won.

Embiid was asked about the kind of playoff defeats his team has suffered at the hands of the Boston Celtics, who are still primed to win their first championship since 2008. The 30-year-old superstar initially claimed that he hated the Celtics, before praising their fans:

“I can’t stand them, I hate Boston,” Embiid said. “Great city, great fans. Obviously, they have some great players, but it hurts me a lot.”

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Embiid then looked over at George, before saying the following:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Hopefully, this offseason, we find a way to get better and, you know, add some pieces.”

Needless to say, the NBA world responded to the situation quickly, with one fan crediting Embiid’s recruitment style:

Expand Tweet

"Embiid playing no games, this is how you recruit!," said another fan.

Others considered how George’s presence might help the 76ers stay competitive in the East:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan claimed that Joel Embiid’s comments qualified as tampering:

"Lmao this has to be tampering but I love it."

"Embiid, Maxey and PG would go crazy," said another fan.

Others thought that they would need more reinforcements, even after Paul George:

"A Paul George-Embiid team still ain’t making it past the Bucks, Knicks, Celtics, Pacers and Heat," said a fan.

"Wait till Bron and pg come it’s over for the league," one fan claimed.

Most fans enjoyed the humor but felt the 76ers need more stars to keep up with the likes of the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and Miami Heat.

Joel Embiid preparing for the Paris Olympics

As the 76ers prepare to make moves in the coming offseason, Joel Embiid has one eye set on the upcoming Paris Olympics. Embiid is one of the several high-profile stars, including the likes of Paul George, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who are all part of the Team USA roster.

Embiid himself had committed to play for the USA instead of France in September 2022, and the Olympics are set to be the first major tournament in which he plays for his country. The 30-year-old missed considerable time last season due to a knee injury, but claimed that it is a dream come true when speaking on ABC:

"I'm doing great. Just getting ready for the Olympics. It's going to be big for me because I've been dreaming about it since I was a kid."

With the Olympics set to kickstart on July 26, Joel Embiid still has considerable time to fully recover. Team USA will be looking for their fourth straight gold medal in the Olympics, and are looking to move past their disappointing FIBA World Cup campaign last year. They boasted of a young team led by the likes of Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton, but failed to win a medal.