“This reminds me of Shaq and Kobe when they broke up” - NBA insider reacts to reports of Steph Curry wanting to link up with Kevin Durant again

It seems that Steph Curry is still open to the idea of playing with Kevin Durant once again. NBA insider Ramona Shelburne expressed her opinion on Curry's recent statements in an interview with Rolling Stone.

It's safe to say that a team with Steph Curry and Kevin Durant will be favorites to win the competition. Both are superstars and have the ability to lead teams into contention. Back in 2016, when Durant decided to join the 73-win Golden State Warriors team, there was a ton of backlash coming from fans and the media.

It was a good choice on KD's part, as he finally won the championship that he was craving. After three seasons with the Warriors, KD won two titles and was then traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Fast-forward to today, the 12-time All-Star took over the offseason as he tried to get out of Brooklyn. While unsuccessful, it still created buzz around the league and one potential destination being named was a return to Golden State. Although it didn't come to fruition, Curry was open to the idea of trading for Durant.

After hearing the story, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne recalled an occasion relating to the famed duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant wanting to team up again. She said:

"This reminds me a bit of Shaq and Kobe when they broke up and a couple years later, they all sent love letters through the media saying how great it was to play together."

She continued:

"But to make that happen it would probably mean that they're trading away one or two of their core players that helped them win a title last year.

"Do you want the next four years of Kevin Durant or the next four years of the team that just won the championship?"

Steph Curry makes history once again

Stephen Curry is definitely one of the most influential people right now. After breaking the all-time three-point list, winning his fourth title and his first Finals MVP, Curry continues to make history.

After six years, an athlete is once again on the cover of the prominent Rolling Stone magazine. Ironically, the last athlete to grace the cover was his former teammate, Kevin Durant. The eight-time All-Star shared a lot of things in the magazine - from politics, his humanitarian causes and his basketball life.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will be looking to win another championship this season. Although they lost some key players in Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica, the team was able to make some good additions. They signed Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green, who will give them good minutes off the bench.

The Golden State Warriors may look a little short-handed this season, but with Steph Curry, they always a chance to make a deep playoff run.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gautam Aggarwal