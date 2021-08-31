"This s*** gives me PTSD" - Lou Williams jokes about memorabilia from NBA bubble run

It's safe to say that Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Lou Williams didn't have a great time in the NBA bubble, as the veteran scorer recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of his bubble credentials with the caption:

"This shit gives me PTSD."

Williams was a member of the LA Clippers squad in the 2020 NBA bubble, and the team had a postseason to forget under Doc Rivers.

Lou Williams had a disappointing but eventful time in the NBA bubble

The Atlanta Hawks acquired Lou Williams via a trade from the LA Clippers in March 2021

Lou Williams made major headlines in the NBA bubble when it was reported that he visited Magic City to have chicken wings. The shooting guard was also seen partying with rapper Jack Harlow. His actions drew considerable flak online as the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. What created more furor was the fact that the 34-year-old had taken a personal leave from the LA Clippers.

Lou Will doesn’t like remembering the NBA Bubble. 😂 pic.twitter.com/dKWqYGJc7t — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) August 30, 2021

Moreover, Williams had a 2021 postseason to forget as the LA Clippers crashed out of the second round after failing to capitalize on a 3-1 lead against the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets managed a comeback, winning the last three games of the series against Kawhi Leonard and co.

Lou Williams wasn't of much help to the LA Clippers, as he averaged a dismal 12 points and 4 assists per game. He shot poorly from the field, making just 42% of his field-goal attempts.

The LA Clippers struggled to create much offense off the bench due to Williams' poor form, and it played a major role in their loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Lou Williams showing up to Magic City every day @thisleague https://t.co/7qAUQPY8s3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 25, 2021

Williams now plies his trade for the Atlanta Hawks, who acquired him via a trade from the LA Clippers in March 2021. He played 24 games for the Hawks in the regular season, averaging 10 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds for Nate McMillan's side. The Hawks had a brilliant postseason, as they made the Eastern Conference Finals after upsetting the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round.

Lou Williams and the Hawks will now be looking to emulate similar success in the upcoming season. They have been quite active this offseason, tying down key free agents to long-term contracts, and have a great chance of making a deep playoffs run.

