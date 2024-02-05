"This s**t could be dangerous" - Skeptical reactions pour in from fans as NBA unveils flashy LED court for 2024 NBA All-Star

The NBA has unveiled a new feature in the 2024 All-Star Weekend that will take place in Indiana. As time goes by, technology gradually improves and the league has taken advantage of these advances. A new type of basketball court has been revealed, and fans have shared their skepticism.

An LED court was unveiled by the league on Monday afternoon. The new court will be used for the entire weekend in most of the events at Lucas Oil Stadium. This includes the Ruffles Celebrity Game, State Farm Saturday Night, Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu and the Slam Dunk Contest.

Per the league, the court was designed to enhance the in-arena experience and on the broadcast twith its interactive displays. Visual effects will be displayed on the court at every event. Designs and colors will change, and live replays will be displayed on the court. Interactive games will be played during timeouts, along with other features.

As fans saw this, they immediately shared their concerns about the safety of the new LED court. Here are what some of the fans think of the new design.

There is a chance that the players might get distracted by the court's design. But it looks like the league will use the All-Star Weekend to test it out and make adjustments if neede for the future.

Kevin Durant shares his take on the first NBA vs. WNBA shootout

For the first time in history, a male pro will battle it out with a female pro on the All-Star Weekend stage. Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will go head-to-head in a three-point shootout. The rules are simple, the player who makes the most shots from beyond the arc wins. However, there's a twist and a significant difference in how each player will do it.

The Golden State Warriors star will use league-regulated basketballs and shoot from the league's three-point arc. The New York Liberty guard will shoot from the WNBA distance and use her league's regulation ball.

Over the weekend, Curry's former teammate Kevin Durant was asked about the much-anticipated head-to-head battle. According to Durant, he believes that the all-time leader in three-pointers made will win. That said, the four-time champion didn't think that his former teammate chose him over Ionescu.

Curry said that being an instigator and believed that Durant picked Ionescu to win the event. When the Phoenix Suns star heard about this, he had to change his pick.

"I can't believe u would call me an instigator, Stephen. I'm taking Sabrina," KD jokingly Tweeted.

Much like KD, fans are excited to see the two sharpshooters battle it out at All-Star weekend.

