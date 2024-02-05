Bruce Brown landing spots: 3 best destinations for 2023 NBA champion before trade deadline.

Bruce Brown is the latest player to have his name thrown around in trade rumors. He was already dealt once as the Indiana Pacers traded him to Toronto in a deal for Pascal Siakam. The one-time champion has not found a fit since signing with the Indiana Pacers this summer. The Raptors could now deal him once again.

Brown was a huge role player for the Nuggets during their title run. The Raptors are likely to have plenty of options on the market to trade Brown.

The one difficult part to move may be his contract. Brown took advantage of the free agency market after winning the title and signed a lucrative deal. The Pacers gave Brown a two-year, $45 million deal. Next year is a team option which may make it easier to deal Brown since a team can bail on the contract. This makes Brown essentially an expiring contract.

Brown is a veteran with playoff experience. He could be a solid addition to a title contending team. Let’s take a look at three team that may take a chance on Brown.

Three potential trades for Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown is averaging 11.6 points per game. He has struggled since arriving in Toronto. He has scored less than 10 points in five of eight games with Toronto. However, he could still be a piece for a more established roster. Let’s take a look at possible trade destinations for Brown.

New York Knicks

The Knicks could make another move with Toronto after dealing for OG Anunoby in January. New York could come calling once again as it looks to continue to add to the roster. Bruce Brown would be a nice piece off the bench for the Knicks. He gives them a solid backup to Jalen Brunson and another player with playoff experience.

LA Lakers

The Lakers were reportedly involved with Bruce Brown during free agency but did not shell out the cash for the guard. They are reportedly still interested in the guard.

The Lakers want to make moves before the deadline to improve their roster. They will also need to make some additions as they struggle with injuries to Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent. Brown could give them another scorer to help take some off the load off of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James is allegedly already putting pressure on the front office to make moves. The Lakers have draft picks and players with tradeable contracts, like Rui Hachimura and D’Angelo Russell, to make a move before the deadline.

Sacramento Kings

The Kings could use more scoring and some defensive intensity. Bruce Brown could be a piece if they strike out on acquiring Kyle Kuzma. Brown would give them another scoring option and a solid ball handler on the second unit to help De’Aaron Fox.

