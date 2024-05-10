"This s**t harder than push ups": Fans react to Shaquille O'Neal dropping diss track on Shannon Sharpe

Amid a busy week for the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal has become the talk of the town in recent hours. The legendary big man surprised fans today by dropping a diss track aimed at NFL great Shannon Sharpe.

It didn't take long for fans to react to this track, where Shaq sampled Sharpe and Gilbert Arenas' comments on the former's online show.

Some fans had big words for the track, praising O'Neal's latest creation.

"This s**t harder than Push Ups No bap," a fan commented.

"Best diss track of the year lmao," another fan said.

A fan said that even former pro athletes are dissing others, just like it's happening with rappers.

"2024 is the year of the diss tracks," a fan wrote.

One fan pointed out that Shaq is doing this much at 52 instead of letting things go.

"Shaq refused to grow up," a fan said.

"Shaq went platinum. He can rap," a fan commented.

I've seen Shaq run . My money is on Shannon . Bruh in mad good shape," a fan said.

When and Why did Shaquille O'Neal get beef with Shannon Sharpe?

Shaquille O'Neal has been very active speaking his mind this week, first telling Nikola Jokic that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deserved to win the 2024 MVP award over him. This situation rubbed many people the wrong way, including Shannon Sharpe.

The NFL legend has earned a notable spot among the NBA media and didn't hesitate to respond to O'Neal. Sharpe questioned O'Neal's work ethic and said that he could have gotten 40,000 points if he had trained as hard as Sharpe did.

This didn't sit well with Shaq, who took to Instagram and sent a lengthy message to the NFL Hall of Famer, trying to diminish his accomplishments and saying he never wanted to be the GOAT. He just wanted to be the most dominant player in NBA history.

Sharpe admitted that he wasn't as good at football as Shaquille O'Neal was at basketball, even naming Travis Kelce, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Gates as better tight ends than him. Still, the Denver Broncos legend explained that he had no problem with that since he put in all the work he needed to be great, contrary to what O'Neal did in his career.

