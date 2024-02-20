"This is my s**t and I’mma let you know": Brian Shaw on Kobe Bryant's mindset on establishing pecking order with Lakers

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was well known for his killer mindset toward opponents over his 20-year career. However, according to Bryant’s former teammate Brian Shaw, the five-time NBA champion was equally competitive with new teammates.

On “Podcast P with Paul George,” Shaw recounted how Bryant used to establish dominance over the Lakers’ latest acquisitions during early-season practices every year. Bryant would do so by ensuring that he was always on the opposing scrimmage squad, so he could show the newcomers up.

“The first thing that Kobe would tell Phil [Jackson] is, ‘When we start scrimmaging, put me on the other team,’ 'cause he needed to establish the pecking order. ‘This is my s**t and I’mma let you know that this is my s**t,’” Shaw said.

Shaw highlighted one instance during the 2000-01 season when the team’s recent free agent signing Isaiah “J.R.” Rider trash-talked Bryant. The competitive banter resulted in the Lakers superstar shutting down practice to put Rider in his place in front of the rest of the team.

“So, I remember J.R. Rider scored on Kobe and was talking s**t one day in practice early in that season. So, Kobe said, ‘Me and you after practice, one-on-one,’” Shaw said. “So, Phil stopped practice and then we all went and sat on the side and watched them two play one-on-one … and Kobe ate his a** up. He chewed him up.”

According to Shaw, after Bryant dominated Rider, then-Lakers veteran Horace Grant mocked him, leading Rider to reach his boiling point.

“So, we were sitting on the sideline, and Horace Grant I remember going, ‘Be careful what you ask for,’” Shaw said. “He got so mad that he came over to the sideline, fists balled up, all swoled up, he was like, ‘I’ll beat all y’all a**es,’ 'cause he was so embarrassed.”

However, Rider wasn’t the only player who got embarrassed by Bryant. Shaw noted that numerous Lakers acquisitions experienced similar fates over the years, including Ron Artest, Mitch Richmond, Lindsey Hunter, Jim Jackson and Aaron McKie.

Thus, it appears that no one was safe from Kobe Bryant’s killer mindset.

Isaiah Rider’s career ended shortly after exchange with Kobe Bryant

As for Isaiah Rider’s fate after challenging Kobe Bryant, he lasted just one season with the Lakers.

The then-29-year-old played 67 games in the 2000-01 season, averaging 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on 42.6% shooting.

In March 2001, Rider was suspended for five games after failing to comply with the NBA's anti-drug policy. He was subsequently omitted from LA’s playoff roster.

Rider still got a championship ring after the Lakers won the 2001 NBA title, the second of their 3-peat. However, the franchise opted not to re-sign him in 2001 free agency, so he signed with the Denver Nuggets.

Rider lasted 10 games in Denver during the 2001-02 season before being waived on Nov. 20, 2001, marking the end of his nine-year NBA career.

