Top 10 youngest NBA All-Stars ever feat. Kobe Bryant, LaMelo Ball & more

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is this weekend. The rosters have been announced. The injury replacement players have also been named. The NBA All-Star game will return to its normal format and East vs West rosters.

This year’s roster is loaded with talent. Sadly, Joel Embiid and Julius Randle will miss the game due to injuries. Scottie Barnes and Trae Young were named by Adam Silver as their replacements.

Barnes will be one of the youngest NBA All-Stars of all-time at 22 years old. This year’s NBA All-Star class also includes 21-year-old Paolo Banchero and 22-year-old Anthony Edwards. Let’s take a look at the youngest players to ever make the NBA All-Star game.

Ten Youngest NBA All-Star players of all time

No. 10 - Shaquille O’Neal - 20 years, 352 days

O’Neal was hyped to be great player even before he stepped foot on an NBA floor. The first overall pick in the 1992 draft was voted an All-Star starter in his rookie season. He was the first rookie to earn a starter status since Michael Jordan. He recorded 14 points and seven rebounds in the game. Shaq was named to 15 All-Star Games in his career.

No. 9 - Anthony Davis - 20 years, 342 days

Davis was named an injury replacement for Kobe Bryant in the 2014 All-Star game. He scored 10 points in 10 minutes of action. Davis went on to break the record for most points in an All-Star game when he dropped 52 points in 2017.

No. 8 - Kyrie Irving - 20 years, 331 days

Irving made his first NBA All-Star game as a reserve in 2013. He put up 15 points, three rebounds and four assists as the youngest player in the game. The next year, Irving won All-Star game MVP.

No. 7 - Isiah Thomas - 20 years, 276 days

Thomas is one of the only players to make the All-Star game as a rookie. He was named a starter in the 1982 game. He contributed 12 points and four assists in the win for the East.

No. 6 - Kevin Garnett - 20 years, 266 days

Garnett made the star-studded spectacle in his second season in the league. In the 1997 Game, Garnett made his debut with six points and nine rebounds. He racked up 15 All-Star game appearances and won MVP in 2003.

No. 5 - Zion Williamson - 20 years, 244 days

Zion made his debut at the 2021 All-Star game, which had no fans in attendance due to COVID-19. The young, big man scored 10 points in just 14 minutes of action.

No. 4 - LaMelo Ball - 20 years, 182 days

Ball was one of the youngest to ever make the All-Star game when he was named an injury replacement in 2022. He lived up to the honor by scoring 18 points in his All-Star debut. He also added three rebounds and three assists.

No. 3 - Magic Johnson - 20 years, 173 days

Johnson was an NBA star from the beginning. In his first All-Star game in 1980, Johnson scored 12 points despite only being 20 years old. He was named a starter in the game as a rookie. It was the first of 12 All-Star appearances for Johnson.

No. 2 - LeBron James - 20 years, 52 days

The names at the top of this list are no surprise. James was crowned the chosen one before he was even drafted at 18 years old. James lived up to the hype early and made his first All-Star game in his second season. He played in his first All-Star showcase in 2005. He scored 13 points in his debut. He was just named to his 20th All-Star game this season, the most ever.

No. 1 - Kobe Bryant - 19 years, 169 days

There's no surprise who No. 1 is. Bryant was the youngest to ever make the All-Star game. He was the youngest starter ever when he took the floor in Madison Square Garden in 1998. He took on Michael Jordan in a legendary moment. Bryant held his own with 18 points and six rebounds. He made the game 18 times and nabbed four All-Star game MVPs.