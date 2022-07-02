“This s**t is robbery”, “Gearing for a JB, Smart package for KD?”, “ECF between the Bucks and Celts gonna be a war” - Fans applaud the Boston Celtics as they acquire former ROTY on a “steal”

The Boston Celtics have bolstered their roster during the offseason with the acquisition of Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon. The deal was perceived to be a "steal" as the Celtics did not have to shed a huge chunk of their roster or trade a top player in exchange for the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year.

The 29-year-old drafted guard will be traded in exchange for Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick. With Brogdon on the roster, Boston's 2023 title campaign looks formidable, and fans agree.

"Bro this shit is robbery"

"Celtics winning the chip my boy is gonna be a champion"

"Great fucking trade omg"

"What a steal of a deal, Brogdon addresses a huge need with ball handling- Celtics going to be real good next season"

David Amoyal @DavidAmoyal Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Celtics are sending Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. twitter.com/wojespn/status… The Celtics are sending Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. twitter.com/wojespn/status… What a steal of a deal, Brogdon addresses a huge need with ball handling- Celtics going to be real good next season twitter.com/wojespn/status… What a steal of a deal, Brogdon addresses a huge need with ball handling- Celtics going to be real good next season twitter.com/wojespn/status…

NBA analysts Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith also reacted, applauding the Celtics for listening to their call for them to procure a true playmaking point guard.

"1st move Celtics make in FA is trading for a true playmaking pt guard in Malcolm Brogdan," Sharpe tweeted. "I know a ex football player that was saying this during the playoffs and some gr8 NBA players were saying ex football players shouldn’t talk hoops. Guess Celtics agreed with me."

"I said throughout the Finals that the Celtics needed a point guard and look at what they’ve done: gone out and got Malcolm Brogdon. Look out folks. Mr. Udoka, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the crew are not going away!" Smith tweeted.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe 1st move Celtics make in FA is trading for a true playmaking pt guard in Malcolm Brogdan. I know a ex football player that was saying this during the playoffs and some gr8 NBA players were saying ex football players shouldn’t talk hoops. Guess Celtics agreed with me. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ 1st move Celtics make in FA is trading for a true playmaking pt guard in Malcolm Brogdan. I know a ex football player that was saying this during the playoffs and some gr8 NBA players were saying ex football players shouldn’t talk hoops. Guess Celtics agreed with me. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️

Some showered praise on Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens for securing an amazing trade. Others equated the duo of Stevens and assistant general manager Mike Zarren to the Chicago Bulls' legendary duo, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

"Brad Stevens deserves his respect."

"Brad Stevens/Mike Zarren"

"ECF between the Bucks and Celts gonna be a war"

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer ECF between the Bucks and Celts gonna be a war ECF between the Bucks and Celts gonna be a war

Malcolm Brogdon's run in the league that peaked the Boston Celtics' interest

Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers against the New York Knicks on Dec. 8, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Malcolm Brogdon made his way to the NBA as the 36th pick in 2016 by the Milwaukee Bucks. He was named Rookie of the Year, having averaged 10.2 points, 4.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

He was traded to the Indiana Pacers after three seasons in Milwaukee, averaging 12.8 ppg. In his first season with the Pacers, Brogdon posted 16.5 ppg, 7.1 apg and 4.9 rpg. He has averaged 20 points per game in the past two seasons, leading the Pacers in scoring.

Joining the Boston Celtics, Brogdon will afford the franchise a top-notch playmaking display night after night. His pairing with Celtics talents Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart should see the franchise have a good upcoming season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far