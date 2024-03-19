"This season is finally over" - NBA fans stir LeBron James' retirement rumors after Lakers star links up with JJ Redick for podcast

LA Lakers star forward LeBron James caused a stir in the NBA rumor mill by announcing a new project. James will be teaming up with JJ Redick on a podcast called 'Mind the Game.' According to some fans, this means James is finally hanging up his sneakers. However, this isn't the case.

James is simply joining players like Draymond Green and Pat Beverley on the growing list of active players who also host a podcast. The surprise announcement was recently made on X by what looks like the 'Mind the Game' official account.

This isn't an official announcement from LeBron James that he is retiring. However, at least one fan made a joke implying that James would be taking the remainder of the season lightly amid the Lakers' struggles.

"The season is finally over. Jeannie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] stepping down. AD retirement LeBron James request for a trade."

Other fans took it one step further, implying that this is the beginning of the end of the four-time MVP's career.

"Yeah Bron finna retire soon." One fan tweeted.

"He entering his podcast era." Said another.

While this isn't necessarily James announcing his retirement, it is certainly the next chapter of his career and is something for fans to look forward to.

Basketball enthusiasts who want to hear the debut episode of 'Mind the Game' will be able to do so on Mar. 19 through YouTube or other platforms where podcasts are available.

LeBron James might have foreshadowed his partnership with JJ Redick back in 2022

Long before it was announced that JJ Redick and LeBron James were teaming up for 'Mind the Game,' the former basketball player was already hosting the 'Old Man and the Three' podcast. In fact, the debut episode was released in August 2020 before he officially retired from professional basketball.

After retiring from the NBA, Redick started working as an analyst and broadcaster for ESPN while continuing to host his podcast.

While attending to his commentating duties in 2022, he garnered praise from James on X.

"Love hearing JJ Redick on the game!" LeBron tweeted. "Smart, insightful dude. And lowkey/high key funny."

Redick responded by thanking the four-time champ for the compliment. The LA Lakers star doubled down on the praise by giving Redick props for his podcast.

"Heard you have one damn good podcast too!" LeBron added. "May have to jump on with you sometime soon."

While reading these tweets back then, fans couldn't be faulted for thinking that LeBron James was only referring to guesting at 'Old Man and the Three.' However, it seems like it was foreshadowing for bigger things to come now that we know about 'Mind the Game.'