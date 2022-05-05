“This is sports, this is what we do 30 for 30’s for, this is what we glamorize” - Colin Cowherd says the Memphis Grizzlies not bowing down to the Warriors’ intimidation was inevitable, says "we have a series"

Colin Cowherd said he believed the Memphis Grizzlies coming out as physical in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series was inevitable.

On “The Herd” on Wednesday, the sports personality said:

“This is sports, this is what we do 30 for 30’s for, this is what we glamorize.”

Memphis Grizzlies heat up series with intense physical presence

Dillon Brooks’ foul on Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II came just minutes into Game 2.

Brooks came up behind Payton as he was driving and knocked him down. Payton was removed from the game for X-rays, which revealed a broken left elbow. Brooks was ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul. The hard foul sent a clear message to the Warriors, but it may have been the wrong one.

When asked about the Grizzlies' physicality, Golden State coach Steve Kerr said:

“Dillon Brooks broke the code. … That’s how I see it.”

There was still 9:08 left in the first quarter when the foul was committed, which read to many as the actions being a message. Analyst Colin Cowherd said the play sent the Warriors a lesson.

“They were sending a message," Cowherd said. "We may be kids, but Golden State, you’re not pushing us around.”

The message was arguably in response to Golden State forward Draymond Green’s ejection from Game 1. Green committed a Flagrant 2 on Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke just before halftime in the Warriors' 117-116 win on Sunday.

The physicality did not stop with Payton breaking his elbow. Green ended up with blood on his face not too long after. Xavier Tillman elbowed Draymond in the face, and as a result Green immediately started bleeding from around his eye. As he started bleeding, the Memphis crowd started booing Green as he was escorted into the locker room.

Green lifted both middle fingers up at the stands in response.

In any case, the physicality and competitive actions from both teams reads to Cowherd as though there is a tough series in the making. He explained in excitement how NBA fans complain about the refs being too soft, but then everyone turns their noses up when hard fouls happen.

There is a difference between a hard foul and breaking someone's bones, although accidents happen. Sending a message can be done in a way that does not end with someone’s career in jeopardy. Regardless of how you look at it though, Cowherd is right, and there is, in fact, a series.

Memphis won 106-101 in Game 2 on Wednesday. The next two games are on Saturday and Monday in San Francisco before returning to Memphis for Game 6 on May 11.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein