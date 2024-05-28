"This is their Super Bowl" - Kyrie Irving downplays stakes of facing Timberwolves in Game 4 of Conference finals

Kyrie Irving had a blunt message about Game 4 of the 2024 Western Conference finals. The Dallas Mavericks are one win away from the 2024 NBA Finals and could seal the deal Tuesday night at home.

Following a 116-107 win in Game 3, the Mavs look like clear favorites to win this game and the series. Kyrie Irving knows the pressure is not on them.

“This is their Super Bowl. It’s just a normal game for us," Irving said while taking shots up before the game.

To be fair, he knows the Mavericks are on the verge of advancing to the finals and can afford to lose three straight games as long as they win the fourth. The Timberwolves have no tomorrow and they must win Tuesday to keep their season alive.

After taking out the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Timberwolves have struggled to keep up with the Mavericks. Just like the Indiana Pacers in the East, they couldn't close out games and dug themselves into a deep whole.

Dallas is ready to finish the job in front of its home fans and Kyrie Irving doesn't seem to be worried.

Celtics fans sent a message to Kyrie Irving ahead of potential NBA Finals matchup

The Eastern Conference has its contender for the Larry O'Brien trophy after the Boston Celtics swept the Pacers on Monday. Following the game, as they celebrated the notable victory, Celtics fans remembered Kyrie Irving and sent a clear message to the 2016 NBA champion.

"F**k Kyrie" chants were heard at TD Garden following the matchup.

It's not a secret that Irving made a lot of enemies in Boston when he promised to re-sign with them in free agency but joined the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019. After his relationship with the team ended, he was spotted burning sage before games in Boston and seemingly stomping on the Celtics logo.

There's no love lost between Irving and his former team, and if they clash in the biggest series of all, fireworks can be expected.

NBA analyst Skip Bayless warned the Celtics about the Mavericks, explaining that this team won't be as easy as the others Boston faced.

"No more cake walk for the Celtics in the Finals. The Mavericks will be a whole nother story," Bayless wrote on Twitter.

The 2024 NBA Finals start on June 6 and as things stand right now, the Celtics will probably host the Mavericks at TD Garden next Thursday.